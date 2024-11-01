New Jersey’s holiday weight gain begins today
The bad news is that you might have a lot of leftover Halloween candy around the house that you normally wouldn’t have. It’s tempting to take a little something sweet after dinner or throw a couple of things in your car to snack on in traffic.
Or maybe even keep it in that drawer as your little secret stash through the next couple of months. Holiday weight gain begins around Halloween and ends sometime after the New Year holiday.
Somebody's got to eat that Halloween candy, can't let it go to waste! You know that’s the time we all make resolutions to lose weight. There’s more bad news. We rank second overall behind Texas in average weight gain during the holidays.
The average weight gain for New Jersey men during the holidays is under a pound, .91 pounds. It’s slightly higher for women at 1.31 pounds. New Jersey is the only state where the ladies have such a large lead on the men in weight gain, although they can take consolation for being in the top 10 leanest.
Well, who could blame us with all of the amazing food we have here in the Garden State? The good news is the average person gains under 2 pounds during the holidays. People in Massachusetts gained the least weight and ranked at the bottom of the list.
That explains why the pilgrims looked so skinny in all of those drawings. Let the holiday weight gain begin. Just keep it under 2 pounds and you’ll be fine. Save me some KitKat bars, please!
