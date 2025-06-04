New Jersey’s highest paid school superintendents — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

Acciardis admit Sayreville strip club brothel (inset photo credit: Facebook via Anthony Acciardi, Google Maps) Acciardis admit Sayreville strip club brothel (inset photo credit: Facebook via Anthony Acciardi, Google Maps) loading...

❎ Couple agrees to pay $700K in unpaid taxes

❎ Adult sons also take plea deals

❎ Strip club will be monitored for years

State prosecutors have reached a resolution with the family accused of running a years-long prostitution operation at a strip club along Route 35 in Sayreville. The deal spares prison time for all.

Doreen Acciardi is the listed owner of Club 35 — with outside signage stylized in Roman numerals as XXXV Club.

Other signs promise patrons that the club features dancers who are "all nude" and open until 6 a.m.

She and her husband, Anthony Acciardi Sr., of Freehold Township, have pleaded guilty to fourth-degree maintaining a nuisance through maintaining a house of prostitution and third-degree failure to pay income tax.

Interim US Attorney General for New Jersey Alina Habba, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Interim US Attorney General for New Jersey Alina Habba (Pool File via AP), Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

🔴 Ras Baraka was arrested outside an ICE facility in Newark

🔴 Charges were ultimately dropped

🔴 Baraka is suing Trump's U.S. Attorney for 'false arrest'

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sued New Jersey's top federal prosecutor on Tuesday over his arrest on a trespassing charge at a federal immigration detention facility, saying the Trump-appointed attorney had pursued the case out of political spite.

Baraka, who leads New Jersey's biggest city, is a candidate in a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination for governor next Tuesday. The lawsuit against interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Habba coincided with the day early in-person voting began.

The lawsuit seeks damages for “false arrest and malicious prosecution,” and also accuses Habba of defamation for comments she made about his case, which was later dropped.

Citing a post on X in which Habba said Baraka “committed trespass,” the lawsuit says Habba issued a “defamatory statement” and authorized his “false arrest” despite “clear evidence that Mayor Baraka had not committed the petty offense of ‘defiant trespass.’”

Scene of fire near the Edison Costco.(Courtesy Charles Parry) Scene of fire near the Edison Costco.(Courtesy Charles Parry) loading...

🔥Charles Parry was waiting in line for the gas station to open at Costco in Edison

🔥A car began to circle him before crashing into a sign

🔥Parry ran over and pulled the elderly driver out of his burning car

EDISON — A man waiting for the Costco gas station to open saved the life of a 75-year-old driver who had a medical episode and crashed his car in a flaming wreck.

Charles Parry was in line at the Vineyard Square shopping center on Route 27 just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, when he noticed a man doing circles in the parking lot. Moments later, the driver, an elderly man, drove over the curb and crashed into the PetSmart sign.

"I thought maybe he was upset because he wasn't first in line. He circled around and did a loop around my car at full speed," Parry, 49, told New Jersey 101.5. "He made a beeline for the Walmart and Pet Smart sign into the concrete foundation at full speed."

Parry said he saw smoke coming from the hood and was on the phone with emergency dispatchers as he ran to the car. By the time Parry got to the car, flames were also coming out from under the hood. That didn't stop Parry from reaching into the car to free the man.

Jersey City Public Schools Superintendent Norma Fernandez. Roger Leon, Superintendent of the Newark Public Schools. Jersey City Public Schools Superintendent Norma Fernandez. Roger Leon, Superintendent of the Newark Public Schools.

(Jersey City Public Schools/Newark Board of Education/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

💲 NJ Superintendent salaries near $200k per year

💲 Pay is nearly $70k higher than national average

💲 Many NJ superintendents make substantially more

A new analysis shows the average pay for a school superintendent in New Jersey is approaching $200,000 per year, far higher than the national average.

The data compiled by NJ Advance Media puts the average salary at $197,444. The national average is $131,171.

Half of New Jersey's 521 school superintendents make more than the average with some making substantially more.

The highest paid superintendent oversees Jersey City Public Schools. Norma Fernandez is paid $322,272. A close second is Roger Leon, Superintendent of the Newark Public Schools. He is paid an annual salary of $319,785.

The superintendents of charter schools also command some of the highest salaries.

Teresa Segarra is paid $310,440 as the superintendent of the Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Charter School in Newark.

The superintendent of the Trenton Stem-to-Civics Charter Schools, Leigh Byron, is paid $300,000.

The data shows the lowest paid Superintendent oversees the tiny boro of Woodlynne in Camden County. Jacqueline Waters, who also serves as the elementary school principal, is paid a full-time salary of only $65,000.

Transmission lines in New Jersey Transmission lines in New Jersey (Townsquare Media illustration/Canva) loading...

💲Electric rates jumped at least 17% for New Jersey customers June 1

💲PSE&G announced its "Summer Relief Initiative" to assist customers

💲It has filed with the BPU to delay its implementation until fall

As New Jersey residents prepare for the sticker shock of a 17% increase in utility rates as summer heat arrives, one utility is taking steps to help its customers, including a delay in its implementation.

The Board of Public Utilities approved rate hikes ranging from 17.23% to 20.2% for customers of the state's major utilties: Jersey Central Power & Light, PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric and Rockland Electric Company. That's more than double any of last year's increases.

In announcing its Summer Relief Initiative, PSE&G said the hikes aren't their fault.

"We actually receive our electric supply through PJM and as a result of that, it's a direct pass through to our customers," PSE&G Chief Customer Experience Officer Dave Johnson told New Jersey 101.5.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff this year and last A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey were arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors just last year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Once in a lifetime day-trip experience from NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.