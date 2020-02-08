New Jersey’s Greatest Hits on Cassette
Two weekends ago, I asked you if you remembered the cassette (click here).
Cassettes sounded great in your "Walkman." I had the Panasonic version of the Sony Walkman, in the late 80's. It wasn't cheap, but it cost less than its inspiration.
Your "boombox" played (and recorded) cassettes.
Of course, there was a cassette player as part of the AM/FM radio in your car, in the "Best Decade."
Would you believe, the cassette actually cost more than the vinyl album at the "Record Store."
But, then, the compact disc replaced the cassette...and mp3 and WAV files (in the cloud)...replaced the compact disc.
I've been inspired to plug in my cassette deck lately...
...and play some of New Jersey's Greatest Hits from analog tape.
I have...boxes...of cassettes....so, let's take another dive into old technology, for more of the HITS we love:
My Sharona #1 (6 weeks)/1979.
Uptown Girl #3/1983.
Tell Her About It #1/1983.
Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough #1/1979.
You Shook Me All Night Long #35/1980.
Separate Ways #8/1983.
Faithfully #12/1983.
Sussudio #1/1985.
This is FUN.
Long live "New Jersey's Greatest Hits"...on cassette.
Don't worry.
I've got plenty more.
Cassettes.