New Jersey’s Greatest Hits on Cassette
Remember the cassette?
Or as my niece and nephew call them: "You mean those square things?"
Rectangular, actually.
Cassettes sounded great in your "Walkman." I had the Panasonic version of the Sony Walkman, in the late 80's. It wasn't cheap, but it cost less than its inspiration.
And, there was a cassette player as part of the AM/FM radio in your car, in the "Best Decade."
Believe it or not, the cassette cost more than the vinyl album at the "Record Store."
Then, the compact disc replaced the cassette...and mp3 and WAV files (in the cloud)...replaced the compact disc.
I haven't forgotten the cassette...and I still have a working cassette deck (above) to keep the "analog" music alive.
And...boxes of cassettes...that "represent" the music you hear on the weekends on New Jersey 101.5.
Movin' Out (Anthony's Song) #17/1978.
Only The Good Die Young #24/1978.
1999 #12/1983.
Little Red Corvette #6/1983.
Wanna Be Startin' Something #5/1983.
Thriller #4/1984.
Beat It #1/1983.
Billie Jean #1/1983.
Girls Just Want To Have Fun #2/1984.
Stand Back #5/1983.
And We Danced #21/1985.
Congratulations to the Hooters, who got their star on the "Philadelphia Walk Of Fame" last fall.
Long live "New Jersey's Greatest Hits"...on cassette.
Don't worry.
I've got plenty more.
Cassettes.