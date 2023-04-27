Ice cream lovers rejoice! Windy Brow Farms has been serving up its own Pork Roll Flavor ice cream. The folks in Sussex County have something very "Jersey" to brag about as Windy Brow Farms, located in Fredon Township, has a pork roll and French toast-flavored ice cream. It's the creation of ice cream wizard Jake Hunt.

The new flavor is a unique combination of sweet and savory that has been a hit with the locals. The pork roll flavor has a sweet cream base with chunks of crispy pork roll.

The flavor is of course a nod to our breakfast favorite and takes the classic flavor to new heights. They start with brioche that is baked on the premises that is soaked in maple syrup and swirled with crispy bits of pork roll.

Windy Brow Farms has been a Sussex County staple for 75 years and is known for its delicious ice cream made with fresh ingredients. The farm also features a variety of other treats from their bakery.

It was originally started as a dairy farm in the late 1800s on the brow of a ridge. It's a family-run business just south of the town of Newton in quiet, bucolic Fredon Township.

Beside the bakery and ice cream shop, they grow a wide variety of apples, plums, cherries, apricots, and peaches. Some other flavors I can't wait to try are their White Mint Chip, Honey Lavender, Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Chocolate Hazelnut Praline.

You may have never heard of Fredon, New Jersey or pork roll and French toast ice cream. Both are worth the ride up to Sussex County this spring or summer!

