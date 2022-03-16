Every summer I take two weeks off from work. One week I hit the North Jersey shore boardwalks. Point Pleasant, Seaside Heights and Asbury Park These were the ones I grew up on.

Like most of us in North and Central Jersey, you go to the Point Pleasant boardwalk with the family. They have the kiddie rides. I'll never forget my father taking my sons on the train. The older kids go to Jenkinsons to see the B Street Band. On Sundays we catch the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show.

When I was a teenager my family would rent a house in Ortley Beach, the same house me and four of my friends rented when we graduated high school. Seaside is where you go when you're that age, late teen early 20s and you live the "Jersey Shore" life. I remember thinking when the show premiered on MTV "been there done that."

Then we have the Asbury Boardwalk. To me, if Greenwich Village or Philadelphia's South Street has a boardwalk, it would be Asbury Park. It just reeks of cool people. The music scene is great and it's fun just to sit outside one of the restaurants and watch the people walk by while you enjoy an adult beverage.

The second week of my vacation is spent at the South Jersey shore. I'm talking Ocean City, Atlantic City, and Wildwood. Since I'm fortunate enough to own a beach house in Sea Isle City, we're able to take them all in. Talk about nightlife and a music scene. No matter what you want, the Jersey shore boardwalk has it, or at least one of them does.

So I asked which Jersey Shore boardwalk is your favorite and what's your favorite place when you get there?

Cindy Zwicker

Seaside ! Just the whole vibe of it

John Manzo

3 words. Seaside, Midway cheesesteaks

Joey Calvo

I love the Atlantic City Boardwalk myself

Robert Ryan

Can't beat the Wildwood boardwalk.

Brian Gregory

Spring Lake … it’s quiet.

Brian Andrioli

Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalk

Michael Wilt

Ocean City.... Great selection of food, stores, and rides; not a far walk to the ocean at all either! Great place for family fun!!

Tim Aanensen

Asbury Park is my favorite because of the amazing music scene, great food spots, and history.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

