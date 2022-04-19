New Jersey’s failures are getting national attention (Opinion)

I've been talking for more than two years now about how New Jersey failed miserably to protect our most vulnerable citizens during the pandemic and continues to enact harmful policies.

Gov. Murphy's endless press briefings and photo-ops between rows of empty hospital beds while small businesses got crushed, kids suffered and vulnerable patients died were enough to turn my stomach. So, I acted and launched a new advocacy group to pressure the government to be held accountable.

Common Sense Club has been a huge success not only providing a vehicle for parents and average people to express their opinions to elected officials but a place to exchange ideas with like-minded people from all political perspectives.

We are co-sponsoring an event with several other organizations in New Jersey to bring some national attention to the problems in New Jersey and offer solutions. "A Seat At The Table" is our first annual conference taking place on Thursday, April 28 at the Palace in Somerset. I'll be hosting a good portion of the day joined by several national speakers.

Ian Smith Announces Campaign for Congress (Courtesy Ian Smith for Congress) loading...

Many New Jerseyans are familiar with CPAC, a national convention that takes place in the Washington, D.C., area every year. The head of that group, former White House Political Director Matt Schlapp, will be headlining our luncheon. Former Trump Strategic Advisor Sebastian Gorka will be joining as one of our key speakers. Dr. Gorka joined me on the show to discuss the issues in New Jersey.

This conference highlights the problem and the solutions available to New Jerseyans as we work hard to prevent any future intrusion of government into and over our lives.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

