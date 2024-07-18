New Jersey’s Etsch Farms Donut Lady Is Back

When I moved to Monroe Township, I took a weekend to ride around and get to know the area. I noticed there were a lot of farms, farmers markets, parks and a couple of lakes. Much prettier and peaceful than the area of North Jersey I grew up in.

Right around the block is a farm called Etsch Farms which sold corn, tomatoes, blueberries, eggs and baked goods.

One morning I was up very early and I see a little red barn, in front of the Etsch Farm property. It has a window open with a sign saying fresh donuts. It was great, the Donut Lady, as I lovingly called her, would sell her fresh baked good, organic honey and homemade jams in her little red barn on Friday and Saturday mornings throughout the summer into September.

Quite a few cars would stop, and I quickly saw why, her powdered donuts, crumb cake and fruit loaves were so delicious. She would always have a treat for our dog, Buddy, as well.

She no longer did this during the pandemic, and she was truly missed. I understand her trepidation, but it was sad to have something else so enjoyable taken away due to this horrible virus.

I'm happy to say, as I was driving through early last weekend, she was back! I'm happy to see that COVID did not take yet another thing away from the community. A couple of cars were there already picking up pies and of course the usual local standing there giving everyone the neighborhood gossip. I loved every minute of it.

