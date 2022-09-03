Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022.

The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.

This big event has all kinds of bacon purveyors — including some outstanding food trucks with an emphasis on bacon. In looking over the large number of food trucks and food vendors, you’d be hard pressed not to be able to enjoy a variety of bacon laden food options.

In addition to the food trucks, Bacon Fest will sport a bacon Bloody Mary bar, craft and local beers, a wine and bourbon bar, they’ll be kid’s activities and you can’t have a bacon fest without music, two big stages with local bands performing.

The event on Saturday, October 8th is open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 9th. Bacon fest will be held at the Flying W Airport 60 Fostertown Road in Medford.

attachment-Five Sisters loading...

The event is produced by Five Sisters Food Co. — their food truck is a two-time winner as the best burger truck in America.

For the last eight years they have been working festivals in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania —some of the biggest and some not so successful. As a result of attending and working these festivals, they came up with a winning formula to run a festival and particularly Bacon Fest.

Bacon Fest is celebrating all things bacon, but mostly it’s a great opportunity to get together and enjoy yourself, not so much for the pig.

