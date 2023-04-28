New Jersey’s big-name musicians step up to help homeless veterans at Point Beach Cares

Some major music talent will head up a great charity concert to benefit homeless veterans. Point Beach Cares is a jam-packed afternoon of music and friendship that will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Jenks Club in Jenkinson’s Pavilion in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Doors open at 3 p.m. show starts at 4 p.m.

David Bryan, well-known keyboardist from Bon Jovi, and Marc Ribler from Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul headline this event along with music from Jersey fan favorite The Eddie Testa Band. There are VIP tickets and General Admission tickets available. Click the link below.

Spearheaded by Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra, Point Beach Cares came to the rescue of those victims of the Ukraine war last year. The Point Beach Cares event raised over $200,000 for those victims of the war.

This year the Point Beach Cares event focuses on the plight of our own homeless veterans who have stepped up and served our country but find themselves in need of much support. All the money raised will go directly to the cause in assisting those homeless veterans.

Trust me when I tell you that David, Marc and Eddie will put on a show well worth your ticket price. The great thing about these outstanding Jersey musicians is that they are committed to the cause and entertaining you. Help those who have served our country while enjoying some of the best music that Jersey has to offer.

