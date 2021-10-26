Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey by lifestyle and entertainment website 24/7 Tempo.

I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

If you've never been, you're really missing out on one of the state's treasures. Aside from Lambertville's history and architectural charm, its location on the Delaware makes it a scenic and recreational mecca.

It is certainly worth a day trip or weekend getaway any time of year.

Shopping, dining, lodging and plenty of good walking paths and lanes make it a must-see destination in the Garden State.

On a recent fall day trip, the weather was cloudy and a bit cool, but a perfect day to take it all in. Take a look below at some of the scenes I saw.

About 20 minutes north of Trenton just off Route 29, it's a nice drive from anywhere once you get within 10 miles of town.

Whether you're looking to take in the fall foliage or a cozy winter/holiday time getaway, book or plan your trip soon.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.