This town was voted best winter destination in New Jersey

24/7 Tempo put out a list of the best winter destination in every state. They did some comprehensive research calling on resources like US. News & World Report, National Geographic, Conde Nest Traveler , USA Today and Readers Digest to name just a few. The results of their research came up with Lambertville as the best winter destination here in New Jersey.

(Dan Tantillo/Townsquare Media)

The researchers picked Lambertville for their quaint town like atmosphere with great restaurants and stores; they also mentioned the New Hope Winter Festival which was a great activity to do in January. Unfortunately The Winter Festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and I couldn’t find any information for a festival in 2022.

(Dan Tantillo/Townsquare Media)

I always like Lambertville in the winter as it reminds of a scene in a Dickens novel. They do have great restaurants and it’s easy to navigate through the town to shop and be entertained.

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash

I agree with the researcher’s findings although I have another New Jersey destination that I like to go to in the winter and that’s Cape May.

Peter Hardy/Facebook

Cape May makes a great effort in promoting the holidays and The Congress Hotel, one of my favorites has an awesome holiday display and is in full swing, which is nice to see from a “summer destination”

Sunset Beach, Cape May Point (Bud McCormick)

If you’re not into traveling and want to stay local enjoy these winter destinations right here in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.