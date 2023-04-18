New Jersey’s best places for grilled cheese

How much do you love a great grilled cheese? Not only does New Jersey have some of the best places to get grilled cheese, we also have the perfect complement to this incredible sandwich: Campbell's soup, which is also made here.

Some of my best memories are having grilled cheese with tomato soup after coming in from playing in the snow on a day off from school.

Making grilled cheese is one of the easiest things to do, I would butter both sides of white bread with American cheese in the middle and place it in the frying pan until golden brown. If you add bacon, it would be what is called "The Happy Waitress" sandwich or tomato.

What's even easier than making grilled cheese is buying one from some of the many great places in New Jersey.

So where are the best places to get grilled cheese n New Jersey? Here are some suggestions from my social following.

Walsh Jackie

Riv's in Toms River has a great lunch special. Grilled cheese and amazing tomato soup.

Eric Barash

Acacia Restaurant in Lawrence Township.

Rob Brooklyn

Our Secret Menu has the Grill Cheese at Zoni's Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria

Steve's Grilled Cheese in Sea Isle City & Glassboro

Joe Graci

Shut Up and Eat in Tom's River

Sherri Klopman Feuster

Jersey Freeze in Freehold

Susan DeAngelis

Lucky Strike Cafe Howell bowling alley has good burgers too

Jim Brown

Capsize in Spring Lake Hts!

Paul Venier

Irv & Karen’s on Route 88 in Bricktown

