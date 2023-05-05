New Jersey’s best pizza is simple

You can dress up any old pizza with really good toppings and make it taste great. There is no limit to what people in New Jersey like on their pizza.

From the classic pepperoni or sausage to honey and figs, to clams, etc. You can make even a frozen pizza something special. If you really want to judge if a pizza place knows its stuff, order their plain pizza and see what you get.

We are fortunate enough to have plenty of places that offer wood-fired and coal-fired pizzas in our state. If you've never tried one, you should. Some people love it but some might find it a little too different from what they're used to. Plenty of places in New Jersey that use a standard commercial pizza oven make an unbelievable pizza.

If you travel outside of our region, you'll find that they don't refer to a regular pizza the way we do. We either call it a plain pizza or a cheese pizza.

Other states may look at you funny as they just refer to it as a regular pizza. I have a preference for my plain cheese pizza and it's Manco and Manco in Ocean City.

But inland if you want the best pizza, it's probably going to be in Mercer County.

The competition is so tough in that area that everybody's pizza game is next level. One of my favorites there is Massimo's in Robbinsville. Order the "Coppa". It's got a sesame seed crust and just the perfect amount of sauce-to-cheese ratio that makes it unbelievable.

The other is Varsity Pizza in Lawrenceville. Either their Trenton Style or Brooklyn pie are just cheese and sauce (and basil), and both are eye-rolling, eye-closing, good.

Whatever your favorite spot is in your area, when you get a chance compare them to the aforementioned places and let me know what you think.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

