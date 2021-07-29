New Jersey’s best grill food (Opinion)

I'm not a griller.

I know that most men take pride in their grilling skills and summer is the time to show off. For me, I prefer the oven and stove-top skillet cooking. That said, you can combine them once in awhile.

This week I took a 17-inch cast iron skillet and put it on the grill, closed the lid and let it get hot. Really hot. I took cod fillets and coated both sides with salt, pepper and cayenne. Then a drizzle of olive oil and a spritz of lemon. About four minutes on each side with the cover closed.

Wow, I love fish but my wife Jodi doesn't, but even she liked it. Of course, no summer grill meal in New Jersey is complete without Jersey corn.

For our corn, we love Village Farm on Route 206 and our farm box delivery from the folks at JustFarmed.com in Westfield.

What's your go to summer grill recipe?

I'd like to start putting together listener recipes for an eventual collection that we'll post online, so hit me up on the free NJ1015 app, subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and sent me a note through the chat function!

