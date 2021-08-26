Another NJ business folds due to lack of staff, this time a BBQ

While Gov. Murphy decides whether or not to extend the pandemic unemployment relief past September 4, another New Jersey business closes because they can't find staff.

Big Barlow's BBQ and Catering of Barnegat in Ocean County closed its doors on August 21. The reasons they cite, according to their Facebook page, is the "influx of meat prices and shortage of staff. We have no control over this."

The post on their Facebook page went on to say:

"We want to thank everyone for their support over the last 2.5 years! We have had some great moments and some low moments! We regret to inform everyone that once we run out of food this week we will be closing our doors to the restaurant! Due to the influx in meat prices and shortages on staff we have no control over this. We have lost far too much money over the last 7 months to make a comeback. We will however offer catering and get back to being mobile over time! we appreciate every single one of y'all and this is not goodbye just a new beginning! We know many people will be upset by this and we also know that some will be happy. Just know that this was our decision and we accepted it! This is not fake or a hacker this is real. Again we thank everyone for their support."

Many people are upset by this. Gov. Murphy opens the state on May 25, but keeps the extended unemployment benefits through September 4 and maybe longer. This keeps workers on the beach which drives up the prices.

How many times have you gone out to a restaurant only to see the drop in service due to lack of staff?

I have tremendous respect for those who do not take the free money but come to work every day knowing that the job will be that much harder because of a lack of staff.

If there's a legitimate reason that you need extended pandemic unemployment relief, then you should have it. But at the very least you should have to show that you are at least looking for a job which in New Jersey you do not.

Maybe if they did, places like Barlows could stay open.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

