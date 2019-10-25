New Jersey’s 10 most dangerous towns: #1 is going to surprise you

Roadsnacks.net is at again with their top 10 most dangerous towns in New Jersey. When the first line of an article is a disclaimer that says this is an opinion based on facts and is meant as infotainment, you know you have to take it with a grain of salt. But when reading this, it better be a HUGE grain because none of the usual offenders are there and this time, the most dangerous one is... wait for it....Wildwood.

Here’s the top ten, according to Roadsnacks.net:

1. Wildwood

2. Asbury park

3. Camden

4. Woodbury

5. Bridgeton

6. Millville

7. Trenton

8. Elizabeth

9. Atlantic City

10. Vineland

Now, Wildwood is not exactly the most pristine town on earth. It gets its share of riffraff on its boardwalk and surrounding towns. Sometimes when alcohol is in the mix you can see why behavior can get a little rough, but most dangerous?

Road snacks list isn’t all that scientific. They claim to have compiled a list by looking at violent crimes and property crimes in cities with a population of 5000. And there you go! That put Wildwood right at the top. To hear more about their research, you can check out the list here.

So, next time you are hankering to hear the droning, “watch the tram car, please!” on the Wildwood boardwalk, you might want to bring some pepper spray.

