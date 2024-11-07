5 arrested in drug raids across NJ

🔴 Raids in three NJ counties led to multiple arrests, authorities say

🔴 Thousands of dollars in drugs, weapons, and cash were seized

🔴 The raids come after a four month investigation

A four-month investigation targeting drug dealers came to a head last month with multi-agency raids, five arrests, and the seizure of thousands of dollars in drugs and weapons across three New Jersey counties.

A joint law enforcement effort by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Newark SWAT, Orange police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team on Oct. 30 and 31 resulted in five arrests and the seizure of illegal narcotics in Essex, Hudson, and Union counties.

Cops confiscated 27 grams of heroin; 20 vials of cocaine and crack cocaine; 84 ecstasy, Oxycodone and Xanax pills; and drug packaging paraphernalia. The drugs had a street worth of $7,000, investigators said.

Cops also confiscated about $6,500 in cash, three handguns, one assault rifle, one silencer, one drum magazine, and two extended magazines.

Two vehicles were seized, one of which had a secret compartment commonly used to evade detection by law enforcement, officials said.

Cops arrested Malik Teel, 44; Roberto Rodriguez, 53; Edward Boone, 55; Allison Adams, 53; and Michael Melvin, 44, on drug charges.

Melvin also faces first-degree weapons charges.

