Everyone over the age of 18 in New Jersey should wear a mask in public, not for health reasons, but out of shame. Shame that as of last month, according to an FDU poll, about two thirds of New Jersey residents think Governor Murphy's restrictions should stay in place. I don't have a whole lot of faith in polls, but I have less faith in New Jersey voters who elected an outsider who came out of nowhere and clearly bought the election. It's not as if we weren't warned. He promised to raise taxes and gave every indication of what kind of progressive, out-of-touch knucklehead he was and is. He comes off as a nice guy, he doesn't raise his voice, he polished and polite when he speaks, he panders to every grievance group there is and he's a tyrant.

Only a few here in this state have tried to point that out and they've been impugned and mocked in the traditional and social media. One such person is Ian Smith, along with his business partner Frank Trumbetti, have defied Murphy's orders and dared to try and make a living. They claim to have followed all safety protocols and had several thousand people come through their doors since reopening with no positive cases. Meanwhile, in just about every town in this state, you can find a "speakeasy" gym that quietly lets you come in and work out. But Smith openly defied the governor out of principal and stood up for his rights. That used to be popular here. Not anymore.

I guess most people in New Jersey have a guaranteed income, either by ability to work from home or for government, so they don't care about the devastation, mentally, emotionally and economically his orders have caused and will for years to come. It's a new virus. Let's treat it with what works and look for the magic vaccine that will help those who are afraid to come out. The rest of us will be as cautious as we can and take our chances. Freedom comes with taking chances. Tyranny comes with taking freedoms.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

