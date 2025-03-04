New Jerseyans are very patient when it comes to their baseball team

We're passionate about so many things in New Jersey. Whether it be pizza, bagels, or anything in between.

We make our voices heard on a variety of different things. This is why I was shocked to find out just how long it takes New Jerseyans to lose faith in their baseball team.

According to the website promoguy it takes New Jersey baseball fans nine straight losses before they lose faith in their baseball team. To me, this feels like an insane number.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Now I understand that not everyone might be as big of a baseball fan as me. They're likely more of a casual fan. Someone who might check the score once in a while but doesn't sit through all nine innings. I'm the lunatic who freaks out about an error in the fourth inning of a game in April.

But nine straight losses? It feels crazy. You can sit through your team getting beat nine consecutive times before you finally realize they may not be good? For as passionate and in-your-face as New Jerseyans are, it feels off that we would give our sports team this much leniency.

My vision is obviously skewed because I'm a lunatic fan. I live and die with every single game they play. I'm aware that's likely not the smartest thing, considering they play 162 games. But I would lose faith after four straight losses. By the ninth, I would have totally given up and convinced myself the team just stinks.

So kudos to you, New Jersey. You have far more patience than me!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

