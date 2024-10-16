New Jerseyans are among the worst for oversharing on social media

As much as people loved to complain about when social media sites like Instagram and Twitter (Sorry, Elon, I’m not calling it “X”) were all about sharing what food you ate that day, I would love to return to those days.

Nowadays, there’s way too much vitriol and nastiness, and people posting their controversial views doesn’t help.

Young girl using smart phone,Social media concept. Urupong loading...

Did you know that according to a study put out by Secure Data Recovery, New Jerseyans are some of the worst when it comes to oversharing on social media?

To identify the states with the highest levels of social media oversharing, we surveyed respondents about their experiences with sharing various types of sensitive and personal content.

Person looking at someone's photo gallery shared on social media. grinvalds loading...

These topics included intimate details of relationships, financial information, health issues, family matters, controversial opinions, personal grievances, sensitive or traumatic experiences, illegal activities, and embarrassing or inappropriate photos, including those of children.

Alessandro Biascioli Alessandro Biascioli loading...

The study found that New Jersey is the #2 state for oversharing on social media over all subjects. The only state that’s worse than us is West Virginia.

When it comes to political views, we rank 11th, the top posts being criticism or negative memes about candidates.

portrait of stressed young woman with cell phone Photo via Alliance loading...

Other findings from the study include:

⚫ 88% think parents overshare their children online.

⚫ 89% think people share too much on social media in general.

⚫ 56% have unfollowed someone for oversharing their political views.

⚫ People overshare controversial opinions, personal grievances, and health issues the most.

⚫ Nearly half of Americans think it's entertaining when people overshare on social media.

Young girl using smart phone,Social media concept. SonerCdem loading...

You can read the whole study here.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.