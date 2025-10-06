⚖️ A new poll finds most New Jersey moderates support protecting women’s spaces like locker rooms and prisons.

(The Center Square) – Support of women and girls and protection of their spaces, such as locker rooms, prisons and rape-crisis shelters, is favored by likely 2025 voters in New Jersey describing themselves as moderate, a new poll says.

Two-thirds of those sampled said the issue is important to their vote overall, including 58% of women. For the governor’s race pitting fourth-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a past gubernatorial candidate and former member of the General Assembly, nearly 4 in 10 respondents said this was one of the top three issues.

Independent Women’s Voice conducted the survey with Wick Insights on May 24-28.

Margin of error and crosstabs were not released. Those surveyed identified as likely voters, moderate, somewhat conservative or somewhat liberal.

Women’s safety and fairness driving New Jersey voter sentiment

This year’s election cycle will decide races for governor, state executive offices, the state House of Representatives, a special state legislative race, and local school boards and municipal government.

For fairness in women’s sports, respondents were less supportive (53.3%) of Sherrill upon learning she twice voted to allow males in female sports, the poll says. Nearly 74% were not even aware of the congressional votes.

The poll showed 62% support legislation limiting participation “in women’s sports to biological women and girls only.”

Majority of NJ moderates back protecting women’s sports

Roughly half of respondents (55%) were not aware “men inmates who identify as female are able to transfer into women’s prisons and are housed with female inmates.”

SEE ALSO: NJ spends $467K on prisoner sex-change operations, gender care

It was concerning to 91% of all respondents and 92% of women that “biological men housed in women’s prisons has led to emotional and physical abuse of female inmates as well as pregnancies.”

SEE ALSO: Trans inmate who impregnated 2 prisoners moved out of NJ women’s prison

