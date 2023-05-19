What happens to your car when you die? New law in New Jersey

🚗 NJ car owners can now designate a transfer on death beneficiary

🚗 Gov. Murphy signed the legislation into law in 2022

🚗 Beneficiaries take ownership upon the death of the last surviving car owner

TRENTON — Registered car owners in the state may now designate a transfer on-death beneficiary to receive ownership of the vehicle upon the death of the last surviving owner.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law (S906) in May 2022, and the change is now in effect.

Upon designation, the vehicle will no longer be considered part of an estate. No letters of administration will be required for transferring ownership of the vehicle.

An individual whose car is titled in New Jersey may designate a beneficiary to receive ownership of the vehicle upon their death. A completed TOD form should be held by the owner and must be presented by the beneficiary, along with other required documents, after the car owner’s death.

The transfer does not take effect until either the death of the owner or the death of the last surviving owner if there are co-owners of the vehicle.

This simplifies the transfer of ownership upon death, thus bypassing any lengthy probate court process.

Customers can access the required TOD form and learn more about the beneficiary process by visiting the webpage on the NJMVC website.

