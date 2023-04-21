New Jersey Trump fans: Listen up! This place is for you

Last year you may have read about the store that sells everything Trump called Let's Go Brandon in Toms River.

Well, if you don't live close to the shore, fear not, because there is another outlet to satisfy your Trump needs just over the river in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. The owners have another outlet in nearby Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

While the majority of the country has an unfavorable view of Trump, 53.7% to 40.7% favorable, the people who do like him LOVE him.

They like him enough to buy stuff from stores like this all over the county. Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson may have monuments and libraries, but they don't have retail stores selling just stuff with their name and likeness of them.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's unknown if people buy the merchandise just to piss off the majority of people who hate him. One Trump store in Massachusetts was destroyed by a Trump hater who crashed his car all the way into the retail establishment while the owner was there.

He claimed he was hearing voices that told him to do it (those voices were probably coming from CNN).

Along with online Trump stores, you can find a brick-and-mortar Trump store in just about every state in the country. Go on Google and type in Trump store in just about every state and you will find one. Even in progressive places like New York and New England.

I don't need to let people know who I like or don't like in politics or any other arena for that matter. Nor do I need to get punched in the face for wearing a shirt with somebody's name on it. But hey, you do you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A CLOSER LOOK: Trump’s famous hairdo