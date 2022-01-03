New Jersey trucker saves dog on busy highway

Here's a feel good story to start the year: A New Jersey trucker helped save a scared dog that was trapped in traffic.

According to MyCentralJersey, Jonathan Bolanos was ending a run from Florida and was looking forward to the holiday break. He had just gotten off the Turnpike at Exit 6 near Florence when he came upon a traffic jam with cars stopped in all three lanes.

Bolanos looked for an accident, but there wasn't one; what there was, was a loose dog running around, scared, in the road.

The dog, nicknamed "Clifford" by Bolanos, ran under the big rig and stayed there, hiding under the transmission. Bolanos, along with other Good Samaritans tried unsuccessfully for an hour to coax the dog out from underneath the truck.

Two state troopers arrived on the scene and tried to get the dog to come out to no avail. Finally, workers from a wrecking service were able to lure the dog out from under the truck where he was turned over to the State Troopers.

Bolanos told MyCentralJersey.com that he takes the rescue as a good omen.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?