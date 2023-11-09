This blows: NJ Transit worker stole dozens of these from trains, cops say

🚂 An NJ Transit employee is charged with stealing air horns

🚂 The horns are used to warn people and animals of an oncoming train

🚂 None of the horns were stolen from NJ Transit trains

ROXBURY — A NJ Transit employee was charged last month with stealing almost three dozen locomotive air horns from several transportation companies.

Jeremy Hayes, 32, was charged via a criminal complaint in Roxbury Township Municipal Court with receiving stolen property.

Hayes allegedly stole, transported, and stored 32 locomotive air horns from multiple transportation companies, including Norfolk Southern Railway and CSX Transportation.

Federal Railroad Administration regulations require each lead locomotive to be equipped with such a horn for safe operation.

The air horn is used as a warning device on trains to alert people and animals to an oncoming train, especially when approaching a level crossing.

None of the horns valued at $2,000 each were stolen from NJ Transit trains. An NJ Transit spokesman told NJ.com that Hayes has worked for the railroad since 2019 and is currently suspended.

He is currently being held at the Bergen County Jail.

