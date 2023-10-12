NJ Transit offers a more convenient fare payment option

🚍 NJ Transit has introduced its "Tap & Ride" convenient payment option

🚍 It's available on NJ buses and at light rail stations

🚍 Customers just use their debit or credit cards to tap and pay

New Jersey Transit has introduced its “Tap & Ride” payment option for bus and light rail customers in its next step to enhance the customer experience.

What is “Tap & Ride?”

“Tap & Ride” allows bus and light rail customers to use their contactless credit and debit cards with existing validators on board buses and at light rail stations.

It is available to customers on all NJ Transit bus routes (except for A&C and O.N.E emergency stabilization service) and on all light rail lines.

“With ‘Tap & Ride’, customers have an additional quick, convenient payment option,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair, Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

The hope for the new fare payment option is not only will it be convenient, but it will also speed up the boarding process by reducing onboard transaction times, NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett added.

Tap & Ride, NJ Transit Tap & Ride, NJ Transit loading...

How does “Tap & Ride” work?

Bus customers should tap their contactless debit or credit card at the on-board validator as they board the bus, and inform the operator of the number of zones they wish to travel. The fare is then paid. Quick and easy.

Light rail customers simply tap their contactless credit or debit card at the station validator to pay. Fare enforcement officers have mobile scanners where customers can tap the same card to purchase their ticket to validate proof of payment

For now, the “Tap & Ride” program is only for adult one-way tickets on bus and all three light rail lines. NJ Transit plans to expand the program to accept payment for more ticket types soon.

