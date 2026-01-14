🔴 New Jersey traffic deaths dropped 16% in 2025, with major declines among drivers, pedestrians and motorcyclists

🔴 Six counties saw fatalities rise despite the statewide improvement, led by Ocean County

🔴 Police officials credit the “Goal Zero” initiative, with another targeted patrol period planned for this Friday

New Jersey officials are touting a statewide drop in deadly crashes last year, but a few unfortunate communities are seeing a rise in traffic deaths.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office announced that there were 547 fatal crashes in 2025, down 16% from the year before. Officials said 582 people died in those crashes, including drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

A wrecked Chevy Malibu after a deadly crash in Toms River on July 14, 2016. (Toms River Police Department via Facebook)

Statewide traffic fatalities decline sharply in 2025

More specific statewide trends include:

🚶‍♀️ The number of pedestrian deaths fell to 175 in 2025, a drop of around 24% from 2024.

🚗 The number of drivers killed in crashes fell by 15% to 299 fatalities in 2025.

🏍 The number of motocyclists killed in crashes dropped by the largest margin: 40%. There were 72 motorcyclists killed in 2025, down from a historically high 120 in 2024.

✅ Hunterdon County had six traffic deaths in 2025, the fewest of any New Jersey county

Michael J. Rizol Jr., director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, said there's more work to do.

“While we are encouraged that traffic fatalities in New Jersey declined significantly in 2025, each of those numbers represents a life lost and a family forever changed,” Rizol said.

Ocean County leads six counties with rising traffic deaths

Of the state's 21 counties, 15 of them saw a decrease in deaths on the road. However, six counties defied the overall trend and actually saw more traffic deaths in 2025 than in 2024.

Ocean County is one that saw an increase. At 63 traffic deaths in 2025, it had more fatalities on the roads than any other county. Other counties that had increases include Camden, Cape May, Morris, Hudson, and Salem.

The driver of this Nissan XTR, a Jackson resident, was charged with aggravated manslaughter after a crash in Toms River on July 14, 2016 (Toms River Police Department via Facebook)

"Goal Zero" enforcement credited for fewer deadly crashes

Law enforcement officials say the state's "Goal Zero" initiative, aimed at achieving zero traffic fatalities, plays a major role in the decline in deadly crashes.

The enforcement program is most commonly associated with increased police presence on the roads during holidays and significant events. Officers seek out speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and other dangerous driving behaviors.

The drop in traffic fatalities is "phenomenal news," said Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano, who also serves as president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

“That kind of downward trend is exactly what the Goal Zero initiative was designed to spark," Caggiano said.

The next Goal Zero enforcement period will be from 3 to 7 p.m. this Friday, January 16. Officials say it targets the start of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, which is one of the most congested travel periods of the season.

