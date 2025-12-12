The DJ Furby frenzy holiday toy madness has hit Garden State!

If you’ve been anywhere near a Walmart in New Jersey lately, you’ve probably noticed something odd — empty shelves where this year’s hottest holiday toy, the DJ Furby, used to live. That’s right: the dancing, talking, groove-master critter topping wish lists everywhere is vanishing faster than a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a Saturday morning.

DJ Furby Craze Sweeps New Jersey Stores

But don’t panic — Amazon still has them in stock, and even on sale, giving shoppers a modern twist on the age-old holiday scramble.

Remembering New Jersey’s Legendary Toy Fads

Holiday toy frenzies aren’t new in the Garden State. Remember the Beanie Baby craze of the late ’90s and early 2000s? Or Cabbage Patch Kids and Tickle Me Elmo in 2000? And who could forget Hatchimals — or the original Furby mania? (I have to admit, my kids had them, and I always thought they were a little creepy!)

Every few years, some magical toy sparks a frenzy, sending parents racing through store aisles or even camping outside in hopes of snagging one before it disappears. The DJ Furby seems ready to continue that proud tradition.

Online Shopping vs. In-Store Holiday Hunts

So, what’s a Jersey shopper to do — brave the cold, crowded aisles for the thrill of the hunt, or click your way to victory in sweatpants with coffee in hand? Opinions are as varied as our state’s diner menus.

Reddit user AmazonAllTheWay from Cherry Hill sums up the modern approach:

“Sorry, but pushing carts around crowded aisles is my idea of holiday misery. I’d rather sip coffee and snag deals online — instant gratification FTW.”

Convenience, no lines, and guaranteed stock are clearly winning some hearts this season.

On the flip side, some shoppers swear by the old-school method. OldSchoolMom from Princeton shared:

“Give me the in-store toy hunt any day. My kids still talk about the year we camped out for that one rare Lego set — you just don’t get that with clicking a button online.”

There’s something undeniably magical about seeing the toy in your hands, feeling the excitement, and hearing the squeals of kids around you — the classic Jersey holiday experience.

DJ Furby Joins the Pantheon of Holiday Legends

Whether you’re #TeamClickAndSave or #TeamInStoreHunt, the DJ Furby is proving it can dominate holiday chatter just like its legendary predecessors. From Beanie Babies to Hatchimals, these toys have a way of uniting and dividing shoppers alike — and the DJ Furby is no exception.

So, Garden State: will you brave the aisles with your reusable bags and patience, or cozy up with your laptop and let Amazon do the heavy lifting? Either way, hold on tight — this little dancing, talking critter is making this holiday season one to remember.