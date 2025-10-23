It always feels like once Halloween passes, the time-space continuum speeds up exponentially!

For awesome planners like my wife, the shopping started back in July.

For me? It usually starts after Thanksgiving. Writing this article is both your reminder and mine to get started now!

Holiday shopping trends in New Jersey

Of course, when you start your holiday shopping is a personal choice — and so is how much you plan to spend. Many folks I’ve spoken with here in the Great Garden State are planning to spend a little less this year, focusing their budgets on close friends and immediate family, and being more thoughtful with their gift choices.

With expenses higher than ever in New Jersey — from exploding energy bills to the ever-climbing tax rates — Garden Staters have a bit less expendable income this year. Still, overall online holiday spending is expected to rise 5.3% year over year, according to Adobe Analytics. That’s actually a slower growth rate than last year, when online sales jumped 8.7%.

How much will people spend this holiday season?

Consumers, in general, plan to spend about 5% less on holiday gifts, travel, and entertainment this year compared to last year. Interestingly, surveyed Gen Zers say they’ll spend 23% less than they did in 2024.

Photo by Samira | Unsplash Photo by Samira | Unsplash loading...

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and mobile shopping

Mobile shopping will lead the way again this season, with peak spending days landing on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, followed closely by Thanksgiving Day and Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving).

Adobe For Business projects the top gift categories will be electronics, apparel, and home goods — with toys, video games, and consoles taking center stage. Top toys this year include Labubu Dolls, LEGO sets, MrBeast Lab Toys, Fisher-Price Little People, and Mini Brands.

Smart gift-giving tips for Garden Staters

Now’s the time to start planning and budgeting, keeping an eye out for early deals — and remember, gifts aren’t about the price tag. A well-chosen, thoughtful gift can be far more meaningful than something expensive and generic.

Or, you know… just give cash! 😊💰🎄