Valentine's weekend. We don't get that to say that much but this year Valentine's Day is on Sunday, giving us a full weekend to celebrate. And if that wasn't enough, President's day is immediately after Valentine's Day, thus giving some a "lovely" three-day weekend.

Of course, this Valentine's Day will be different from those in the past but it doesn't mean it has to be a bust. Restaurants are offering indoor dining with limited capacity, and for those who are more comfortable with takeout, you can enjoy a nice candlelit dinner at home.

With that said, did you know there are some towns with lovely sounds to their names?

Here are a few across the Great Garden State that give those warm vibes all year long.

Blaz Kure, ThinkStock

Harmony (Warren)

Let's start our trip along the Delaware River and make a stop in Warren County. It is there you'll hear the harmonic music in the air of Harmony Township. How can you not feel the romance with a name like that?

Ridofranz

Harpswell (Cumberland)

Want to take that harmony to the next level? Just head on down to Cumberland County. It is there you'll hear the lovely sound of harps coming from the town of Harpswell.

Bloomfield (Essex)

Thinking of flowers? The Garden State lives up to it's name. Aside from the beautiful flowers in spring, our town names can also give the sense of that beautiful bouquet of flowers freshly picked from the fields. What a better place to do that then in the town of Bloomfield in Essex County.

ThinkStock

Roseland (Essex)

Maybe you're thinking of the classics for your loved one. A dozen red roses? New Jersey's got you covered as Essex County is also home to the town of Roseland.

Getty Images

Magnolia (Camden)

What if those blooms you're looking for are not in a field, but rather up in the trees. Camden County has the ideal town name for you if that's what you're looking for. Hello, Magnolia.

Sunrise in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Beach Haven (Ocean)

And of course, no Jersey romance would be complete without a trip to the beach. Enter Ocean County and a final destination to the town of Beach Haven. Hope you've enjoyed this romantic trip to some "lovely" named towns across the Garden State.

Happy Valentine's Day, New Jersey.

