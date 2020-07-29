New Jersey towns among America’s safest

If you believe this study from SafeWise.com, New Jersey is one of the safest states in the country.

In the security company’s sixth annual survey, a full 25% of the top 100 safest cities in America are in New Jersey. To arrive at their rankings, the study’s authors looked at FBI crime statistics and census information. They excluded towns under 2,500 people, as the census determines them to be “rural.” They looked at the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft). They then calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city.

So, where did New Jersey’s towns land in the top 25?

Bergenfield (#5 nationally) was the top Garden State entry with a low property crime rate and a virtually non-existent violent crime rate. Next was Bernards Township (#10), Mt. Olive (12th), Monroe (14th), Dumont (15th), Mahwah (16th), Sparta (18th), Vernon (22nd), New Milford (23rd), and Washington Township (24th).

To see the New Jersey towns outside the top 25, click here. In a previous ranking of safe cities within New Jersey, Bergenfield was third; River Vale and Kinnelon ranked higher in that survey.

According to SafeWise.com, the top four safest cities in America are: 1. Broadview Heights, OH; 2. Hopkinton, MA; 3. Oakland Township, MI; 4. Ridgefield, CT. States with the most cities on the list (after New Jersey) are Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.