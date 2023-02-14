New Jersey town starts marketing campaign to draw visitors

Jersey City has begun a marketing push, #seeJC, to make people aware of all the city has to offer.

@_jcedc via instagram @_jcedc via instagram loading...

The #seeJC marketing campaign is an initiative by Jersey City to promote tourism and economic growth in the city. The campaign encourages locals and visitors to share photos and experiences on social media using the hashtag #seeJC to showcase the city's unique attractions, culture, and diverse community.

The campaign highlights various aspects of Jersey City, including its arts scene, parks, restaurants, and waterfront. Through #seeJC, the city hopes to increase awareness and interest in Jersey City as a destination and foster community pride.

@jcartandculture via instagram @jcartandculture via instagram loading...

According to NJ.com, the campaign is an effort to draw people to New Jersey’s second largest city’s “800 new places to eat, shop, and drink.”

@jcheights_d19 via Instagram @jcheights_d19 via Instagram loading...

City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told NJ.com,

Given the extraordinary growth Jersey City has experienced over the past decade, the Fulop administration remains committed to supporting our local establishments by attracting tourists to our small businesses, renowned restaurants, music and entertainment venues, arts and culture scene, and everything in between.

Jersey City is home to many art galleries, restaurants, and cultural attractions, including Liberty State Park, the Jersey City Museum, and the historic landmark of the Colgate Clock. The city has also experienced significant redevelopment in recent years, with the construction of new high-rise buildings, parks, and waterfront developments.

A big part of the marketing push is sell Jersey City as “the most livable place in NJ.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.