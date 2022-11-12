New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation.

This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.

It's also pretty awesome to check out the source. This really prestigious honor for one Garden State town has been awarded by one of the most well-respected travel outlets in the nation, Best Of Life.

When you think of great small towns in New Jersey, you know there is one that seems to get all the attention, and if you think that's going to happen again, not this time.

As amazing as Cape May is, and for all the honors it receives each and every year, this time around the accolade is heading to another well-deserving town.

Just imagine, only 6 towns in the entire nation made the list, and one of them calls New Jersey home. Among the 6 sits the gorgeous Lambertville.

As a matter of fact, Lambertville comes in at #2 on the list, and that is really impressive when you think about it.

The article cites everything from kayaking in town to the bike trails to all the great outdoor offerings, but also boasts about the amazing beauty of the town and the architecture.

There is no doubt that Lambertville doesn't always get the love it deserves from the national outlets, but in this case, a really great town gets the love it deserves.

Visit the Lambertville website to get more information on this beloved and amazing town. And remember to visit all the great local towns throughout New Jersey. Remember, support your local businesses.

