Restaurants with a theme: NJ has plenty of them

New Jersey has a lot of restaurants catering to almost every cuisine and dietary option.

Aside from the Hard Rock Café in Atlantic City that caters to rock n’ roll enthusiasts, did you know there are plenty of other themed restaurants in New Jersey as well?

A list of some (not all) of the coolest themed restaurants in the Garden State

Clinton Station Diner (Google Streetview) Clinton Station Diner (Google Streetview) loading...

2 Bank St, Clinton

Open 24 hrs

If you love trains, then this is the restaurant for you. You can dine inside an authentic, 1927 Blue Comet Train car, to give you a little taste of history to go with your meal. You can also choose to eat in the main room where there is a model train suspended from the ceiling for kids to enjoy. The diner is open 24/7 and its home to the 105-pound burger. It’s called the “8th Wonder”. It contains 50 pounds of meat and costs $506.49.

Medieval Times (Facebook) Medieval Times (Facebook) loading...

149 Polito Ave, Lyndhurst

Hours vary

Medieval Times is just what it is---a medieval-themed restaurant in the shape of a castle. The cool thing about this place is that it’s not just a restaurant, it’s a show and an experience for the entire family. Medieval Times comes complete with jousting, horsemanship, actors in period costumes, royal knights, falconry, special effects, and a four-course meal with Queen Isabella and her court. Oh, and the meal is utensil-free, just like in Medieval Times.

Archetypus Cafe (Facebook) Archetypus Cafe (Facebook) loading...

266 Old River Rd, Edgewater

Open Mon-Thurs 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fri. 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sat. 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If you ever want to explore a cave, this is the restaurant for you. This BYOB has you dining in an indoor cave with cavernous walls in a dimly lit dining room. The booths are private, and if you like romance, then this is a great date night. While there is plenty to choose from on the menu, be sure to leave room for one of their deluxe desserts and signature sundaes.

Rainforest Cafe (Facebook) Rainforest Cafe (Facebook) loading...

Menlo Park Dr, Edison (Menlo Park Mall)

Open Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sun 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2201 Boardwalk Avenue, Atlantic City

Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri.- Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s all about the rainforest at this themed restaurant located in both Edison and Atlantic City. Kids can unleash their inner jungle explorer here. While you’re dining on your meal, many dishes with an “island theme,” you can also enjoy all the sights including the aquariums, special effects including animatronic animals, vivid colors, and a booming sound system.

The Garlic Rose (Facebook) The Garlic Rose (Facebook) loading...

28 N Ave W, Cranford

Open Tues-Thurs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fri-Sat 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sun. 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Do you love garlic? Then you’ll adore The Garlic Rose, an old-school bistro where garlic adorns the walls, and every single dish, as well as several alcoholic drinks, is made with garlic. The restaurant obtains its garlic from Gilroy, California, the garlic capital of the world.

Prospectors Grille and Saloon (Facebook) Prospectors Grille and Saloon (Facebook) loading...

3050 Route 38, Mt. Laurel

Open Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri-Sat.11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Billed as “The Best Country Restaurant in the Whole Northeast,” according to its website, Prospectors Steakhouse and Saloon is for those who love country.

Everything on the menu is cooked to order like wings, sliders, salads, burgers, steaks, and more. Happy hour is every weekday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Grab your cowboy boots and hats and visit the country dance room for line dancing from Wednesday through Sunday, with lessons on Wednesday, too.

The Kitchen Consigliere The Kitchen Consigliere loading...

700 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Open Mon-Thurs 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you love “The Godfather,” “The Sopranos,” the whole mafia scene, as well as authentic Italian cuisine, the Kitchen Consigliere is for you. When you step inside, you actually feel like you’re in the iconic movie. It makes sense because the restaurant is a convicted mobster. Not kidding.

During his racketeering trial in 2001, Angelo Lutz took the witness stand and said, “I’m a cook, not a crook.” The jury and judge thought otherwise. He was convicted of gambling and extortion and sentenced to nearly nine years in jail.

He returned to South Philadelphia and decided to focus on a new career: cooking, and more importantly, cooking Italian food.

The place is so cool, it was even featured in TIME Magazine.

The Ringside Lounge (Google Streetview) The Ringside Lounge (Google Streetview) loading...

475 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Open Sun-Wed 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thurs-Sat 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

This restaurant is for the boxing fan. The owner of the Ringside Lounge is a huge boxing fan, as well. Enjoy this lively sports bar in Jersey City that serves Portuguese fare and cocktails, with TVs, and boxing memorabilia everywhere. Famous boxers have reportedly dropped in from time to time, including Mike Tyson, who is said to be a regular.

Yellow Submarine (Google Streetview) Yellow Submarine (Google Streetview) loading...

710 N Forklanding Rd, Maple Shade

Open Mon-Thurs 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri-Sat 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The only Beatles-inspired themed restaurant in New Jersey, Yellow Submarine, named after the classic song, that spawned an animated music video, and even a movie, is known for its cheesesteaks. The Food Network even visited this submarine “sub” shop, and it was named one of the best cheesesteak shops. This is a must-stop for those who love cheesesteaks, and the Fab Four.

Pilsner House and Biergarten (Facebook) Pilsner Haus and Biergarten (Facebook) loading...

1422 Grand St, Hoboken

Open Mon-Thurs 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Fri, 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sat. 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., and Sun 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This is a German-themed restaurant with real German beer and German dishes. This is more of an adult-oriented theme restaurant and a place to check out if you are a fan of German culture. This is the place to go during the FIFA games, and they like to host an Austrian-Hungarian brunch, too.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

146 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield

Open Tues 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wed-Thurs 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fri-Sat 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Monday

This restaurant pays homage to all things British, offering afternoon tea and other British staples like fish n chips, bangers and mash (roasted Cumberland sausages with mashed potato and onion gravy), The Big Ben Burger, and more.

Elaine's (Facebook) Elaine's (Facebook) loading...

513 Lafayette St, Cape May

Mon and Thurs 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sun 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Closed Tues and Wed.

For the theater lover, Elaine’s is a place where patrons can get a dinner and a show. Guests can enjoy a full-course dinner while a theatrical production is performed throughout the meal.

Bacon Beach Grille (Facebook) Bacon Beach Grille (Facebook) loading...

49 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yes. This is a bacon-themed restaurant. Yes, dishes are dedicated to bacon. You can even order bacon flights for a bacon tasting. You get four strips of flavored bacon. The specials board has the day’s selection to choose from. There is even a maple bacon milkshake that you must try.

Pub 199 (Facebook) Pub 199 (Facebook) loading...

199 Howard Blvd, Mt Arlington

Open Sun-Wed 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thurs-Sat 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

While it’s open to everyone, Pub 199 is, without a doubt, the mother of all man caves for men. This is a very old-school hunting and fishing-themed restaurant, that is known for its fresh seafood. But the place is also known for its clams, meat, and beer. Cash only, please. The spot is also heavily adorned with stuffed animal heads and fish trophies.

Seed to Sprout (Google Streetview) Seed to Sprout (Google Streetview) loading...

410 Main St, Avon-By-The-Sea

Open daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seed to Sprout is a hippie-themed, vegan, organic café that pays tribute to all-natural foods and local goods. The dishes are made of plant-based treats free of common allergens. It also has a seed apothecary to encourage guests to start their own garden. Cooking classes are available as well as raw food cleanses.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs (Google Streetview) Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs (Google Streetview) loading...

2230 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township

Open Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday

Do you like hot dogs? Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs is a hot dog eatery with a firehouse theme to it. It makes sense because the family-owned and operated restaurant was started by Paul Tweedly in 2009, a retired captain from the Trenton, New Jersey Fire Department. Every gourmet hot dog on this menu has a cool name to it. For example, the “Boot Camp” dog is a fried dog with bacon, chili, and cheese. Try the “Green Beret” which is a fried dog with habanero green chili sauce, jalapeno pepper, and topped with chili. There is also the “K-9” dog which is rolled in barbecue sauce, and topped with bacon bits and cole slaw.

Oreos (Jen Ursillo) Oreos (Jen Ursillo) loading...

1 American Dream Way Suite G134, East Rutherford (American Dream Mall)

Open Mon-Thurs 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fri 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located inside The American Dream Mall, the Oreo Café is dedicated to all things “Oreo.” While it’s a retail store, there is also a dessert counter and tables where you can get some pretty outrageous Oreo-themed cheesecakes, sundaes, shakes, and more.

The Pop Shop (Google Streetview) The Pop Shop (Google Streetview) loading...

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Open Mon-Thurs 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sun. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant is all about nostalgia as it brings you back to the soda shops of the 1950s with vintage décor, a retro soda counter, bubblegum colors, and 50s jukeboxes. The menu is a quirky collection of American comfort foods from that era like burgers, milkshakes, malts, and more. There is even an entire section on the menu dedicated to mac and cheese.

Library II (Google Streetview) Library II (Google Streetview) loading...

306 Route 73, Voorhees

Open Mon-Thurs 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fri-Sat 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sun 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This place is for the bookworm. Library II is filled with books and bookshelves. Diners can feast on selections from the menu in a dark, wooden dining room and bar area, with hanging lamps that give off a warm, yet dimly lit atmosphere, all while reading books, if they choose.

If you don’t want to read and eat at the same time, you can sign out books to read, then return them to the restaurant when you’re done.

Elsie's Pickles (Facebook) Elsie's Pickles (Facebook) loading...

517 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Open Mon-Fri 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sunday

In case you didn’t figure it out, this restaurant is pickle-themed, and pickle lovers are sure to find the perfect meal here.

There is no bread used at Elsie’s. All sandwiches are wrapped in pickles. That’s right. All the meats, cheeses, and sauces are served between two pickles.

There is even pickle-themed merchandise for sale, too.

Have fun checking out these cool places to dine and have an experience.

