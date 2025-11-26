When we think of bad tap water, we think of the places that made the most shocking headlines, like Flint, Michigan. But looking at whole states and what contaminants have been found in their drinking water over the course of 11 years, you might be unpleasantly surprised by the results.

A new study from Swiftdrain places the Garden State sixth in the nation for the highest number of tap-water contaminants found between 2013 and 2024. With 131 separate contaminants discovered over more than a decade, New Jersey is having a spotlight turned on it for persistent challenges that have been building for years.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

New Jersey's aging water infrastructure

What sets New Jersey apart is not only the scale of its aging water infrastructure but the complexity of our environmental history.

Much of our state’s drinking-water network predates World War II, and many urban pipelines—especially in cities like Newark, Paterson, and Trenton—are still made of lead or contain other components that can break down and release metals into our water supply.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Industrial legacy of pollution in New Jersey

Then there’s our industry. New Jersey has thousands of former industrial sites, from manufacturing to chemical plants, many of which have left behind long-lasting pollutants in soil and groundwater.

Heavy metals, solvents, and PFAS compounds continue to find their way into rivers, aquifers, and reservoirs that supply drinking water to millions of residents.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

How New Jersey ranks in drinking water contamination

According to a press release on the study, the only states showing more contaminants in their drinking water in the past 11 years are Massachusetts, North Carolina, California, New York, and Texas.

The good news for New Jersey? While we have some high-risk issues with contaminants in our tap water, experts say we’re also a high-response state. We are recognizing the issues and actively working on fixing them better than other states.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

Discover the 10 Best Fishing Spots in New Jersey for Anglers Freshwater….saltwater. Whatever you may fancy, prime fishing season in New Jersey is almost here. While it varies by species and location, April through June is the peak season for freshwater species, striped bass migration, and trout fishing. New Jersey has a ton of fishing spots catering to both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Some are very well-known and others are little nook and cranny spots. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈