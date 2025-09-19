Swearing went from selective use to frequent day-to-day use. It was, at one time, an art form and incorporated into a sentence like a Robert Frost poem. Times have changed.

According to two separate studies, there has been a steady increase in profanity in both day-to-day conversations, workplace communications, and social media.

More profanity, everywhere

Profanity is now flowing off the tongues of many with little or no restraint.

A Business Insider report found that the average American is using 80-90 curse words a day, roughly five an hour.

According to a study of business conference calls, the use of profanity went up to a whopping 80% from 2018 to 2021.

The use of the F-word increased by 43.4% on Television shows from 2021-2022.

Let’s blame COVID-19

There is research that puts the blame for the increase in swear words on COVID-19. Some theorize that because many of us remained isolated, we did not have the restraints of an office or business environment to buffer our profanity. I understand that theory.

How did we start accepting the increase in the use of profanity?

My question becomes how and why did we all accept the increase in the daily use of profanity?

I have used profanity with sweeping dialogue that would win me a Pulitzer. I have used it to intimidate my opponent on the football field and wrestling mat, and at the end of a lengthy conversation with my cable or telephone provider. I have also used it profoundly, sitting around my house with my friends having a beverage or two, or all alone in my car on the Parkway or Turnpike.

Being a radio personality who makes appearances, I do not use it in public, at least when I am working. I do not use it on my radio show or in front of a live audience. I have some restraint.

We have accepted more use of profanity. It is in every movie and most TV shows. Those shows that would never push the profanity envelope are now dipping their toes in the profanity water. Their entire body will be in it soon.

Where does New Jersey rank on profanity

NFT Plazas' research study ranks New Jersey second only to Texas as the profanity capital of the country. Word Tips Word Finder ranks New Jersey No. 8 in the country for profanity on social media.

Research showed that New Jersey uses the swear word S---t the most. Research also points out that Newark ranks No. 2 in the country as the city that swears the most.

What triggers profanity

On social media, the use of profanity rises dramatically after a major event takes place. Political, religious, breaking news stories, sports wins or losses all contribute to a rise in profanity, and it is significant. In social media, there is no filter for the use of profanity.

We are all using it at home more often, and it has become the fabric of our daily conversations. It is on TV, in movies, in the workplace, and on social media. Our kids are swearing at a younger age, too. I have accepted that fact, but I wonder how many have not?