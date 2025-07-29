There’s almost nothing better than having a good meal with friends or family on a nice Jersey summer day. Even better when it’s super easy to make as well as being a tasty treat.

The website Mixbook set out to find the favorite summer meals across the U.S., and several New Jersey dishes were highlighted.

(Pic of people eating outside)

Delicious, simple summer meals

The foodies who were part of the survey ranked a classic Garden State salad in the top 25 summer meals and it happens to be one of my favorites.

Caprese salad

Tomato and mozzarella salad with basil

Here’s how Mixbook described the dish:

Known for its juicy, vine-ripened Jersey tomatoes, the Garden State turns out unbeatable caprese-style salads in summer.

When paired with fresh mozzarella, fragrant basil, and a drizzle of olive oil, the result is a dish that’s as refreshing as it is flavorful-often served at family barbecues and roadside farm stands.

Personally, I would include some balsamic vinegar to the salad to give it a little extra flavor.

New Jersey's grilled sausage and peppers on a roll and blue crab spaghetti also made Mixbook’s list.

Canva/Townsquare Media

Caprese Salad

The salad is a perfect representation of the Garden State, combining Jersey tomatoes, mozzarella (giving a nod to our high Italian population), and basil that you could have grown yourself in the garden!

Canva/Townsquare Media

I also think it’s a pretty liberal use of the word “salad” considering it’s a slab of cheese with a tomato slice on it, basically making it crustless, deconstructed pizza, but it’s delicious so I’m not complaining.

While a caprese salad is delicious any time of year, summer is when it truly thrives.

Mangia!

