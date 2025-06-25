Sure it’s been bad here with volcanic heat in New Jersey. But at least we have the ocean, so it must be worse in states like Pennsylvania, right?

Wrong.

A new study just came out that used various metrics to determine which states are the hardest to deal with scorching summer weather. Maybe you’ll be surprised where New Jersey ranks.

A research team at McLuck studied six categories: average summer temperature, humidity, UV index, lack of water access, percentage of homes with air conditioning, and rainfall amounts.

Canva / TSM Iluustration Canva / TSM Iluustration loading...

States with the worst summers

If you were to go only by hottest temperatures, the most miserable state would have been either Louisiana or Texas both with an average summer temp of 81.1, followed by Florida with 81.0.

But when you factor all those metrics together it turns out California is the most miserable, most insufferable state to deal with in summertime.

Canva / TSM Iluustration Canva / TSM Iluustration loading...

And it should come as a surprise to no one that the least miserable summer state is Alaska. Their average summer temp is only 52.3 and their percentage of homes with air conditioning is only 7%.

SEE ALSO: 10 best New Jersey boardwalk pizzas in 2025

So where does New Jersey land?

In the middle, but on the side of the line with the more miserable states. New Jersey fell at 22, meaning there are 28 states less agonizing in summer weather. This week we would certainly believe it.

Canva / TSM Iluustration Canva / TSM Iluustration loading...

The Garden State’s average summer temp is 72.2, according to this study (just certainly not this week). The average summer humidity is 69, the same as Missouri and Arkansas, which frankly surprises me. While we’re good in the air conditioning category, 1 in 25 homes here go without any.

Pennsylvania, with no ocean winds, has it better than us. They’re 31 on the list of most miserable summer states. Arizona and New Mexico are even more pleasant than us, which is truly shocking. Respectively, they’re at 26 and 41. I guess it’s the “dry heat.” Both states have an average humidity of 38.

We’re certainly not the worst state to be in a summer scorcher, but we’re closer to it than I thought.

Pool anyone?

Canva / TSM Iluustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈