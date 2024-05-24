🍭 New Jersey offers some great sweets

🍭 Here's a list of some of the best places to get cotton candy in NJ

As we get ready to jump into the summer season in New Jersey, what things come to mind?

Sand. Surf. Beach. Pool. Lemonade. BBQ. Boardwalk…and what about cotton candy?

New Jersey is home to so many festivals and events all summer long—the perfect places to grab funnel cake, ice cream, and yes, that sticky, fluffy, sugar confection that is spun to resemble cotton.

Here are 9 of the best places to get freshly spun cotton candy in New Jersey

The Asbury Park Cotton Candy Company (Facebook) The Asbury Park Cotton Candy Company (Facebook) loading...

909 Asbury Avenue, Unit D., Asbury Park

“We make the lightest, fluffiest, and yummiest cotton candy with organic cane sugar, all-natural flavors, and no harmful dyes. It’s gluten-free, vegan and kosher. Try some and you’ll see why “our floss is boss,” according to the website.

At The Asbury Park Cotton Candy Company, all the sugar is hand mixed in its production space, where it’s also spun and packaged. But the difference is that the cotton candy is made fresh to order, and is never out of a box.

Choose from large and medium pouches, as well as tubs, and sampler packages. Cotton candy flavors include “love me some lemon,” “peppermint swirl,” “bubble yum”, “tillies toasted almond,” “root beer float yer boat,”, “sea salt chocolate caramel,” “cuckoo for coconut,” and so many more fun names.

Top the cotton candy pouches and tubs with cotton candy crunchies. These crunchies are made from sugar that collects on the pan when the cotton candy is spun. They come in a combo of various flavors. Eat them on your own, or add them to your favorite drink.

Candylicious of Randolph (Facebook) Candylicious of Randolph (Facebook) loading...

1152 NJ-10, Randolph

Candylicious is more than just a candy store in North Jersey. First, they ship candy nationwide so anyone can get a taste. Plus, they do candy parties, candy catering, and custom chocolates.

But if it’s cotton candy you’re looking for, their hand-spun floss is available in several colors and flavors, including blue raspberry, pink vanilla, orange, and white sugar. The one to two-ounce bags of cotton candy come in a 6x8-inch bag and are heat-sealed for freshness.

Curbside Confections (Facebook) Curbside Confections (Facebook) loading...

130 Kinderkamack Rd, Park Ridge

Think about renting this truck for a summer party that will be sure to please everyone, especially for cotton candy.

The “mini” curbside truck is the handspun gourmet cotton candy machine. This 1970s “Dispatcher Jeep”, also known as “DJ” was originally used as a military mail truck and is one of only a few thousand left-hand drive DJs ever made. It has taken four years to perfect the “mini” for its candy purpose.

Curbside Confections uses the highest quality sugar, ultra-refined and 100% allergen-free for its cotton candy. Choose from over 70 signature flavors like blueberry, cappuccino, birthday cake, watermelon, butter rum, salt water taffy, and so many more, or work with the team to customize a flavor and color that best suits you.

The cotton candy is typically served on paper cones, but it can be served in bags, glow-in-the-dark buckets, or atop lollipops, and unicorn lollipops.

Wandering Sweets (Facebook) Wandering Sweets (Facebook) loading...

512 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

This wandering dessert truck will brighten up any party and the best part is, it comes to you. “My hope is that the truck will bring lasting memories to your family as well with the distribution of some sweet treats, and fun-filled days in the summer sun,” according to the website.

There are lots of packages to choose from including the addition of cotton candy and ice cream packages. The cotton candy is freshly-spun at your event in a variety of colors and flavors. You can even upgrade to a glow-in-the-dark cotton candy stick for an extra two bucks per cotton candy.

Maple Magic Confectionery (Facebook) Maple Magic Confectionery (Facebook) loading...

23 Sand Road, Milltown

Gourmet cotton candy is a signature treat at Maple Magic Confectionary. It offers freshly spun, natural, and dye-free cotton candy in 62 flavors for all occasions, gifts, and party favors. Hire them to spin fresh floss in flavors of your choice, which include butter beer (think Harry Potter), maple sugar, chocolate-covered strawberry, hot chocolate, and more.

Established in 2014, the husband and wife owners started the business because of their love of maple products.

Patrons swear by the maple-flavored cotton candy. They say the cotton candy is stamped greed because it’s made from real upstate NY maple syrup which is burned down to maple sugar.

Try the bourbon-flavored cotton candy too. The consistency is slightly thicker than normal cotton candy, too.

Prices typically vary from $3 to $5 per bag.

Lucky Leo's Sweet Shop (Facebook) Lucky Leo's Sweet Shop (Facebook) loading...

217 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

It’s a rite of passage to grab some fluffy, sticky, sugary cotton candy on the boardwalk while cradling a stuffed animal you just won at one of the arcade game fronts. Lucy Leo’s Sweet Shop, on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights at the corner of Franklin Avenue, has all your candy needs. They make their own cotton candy, as well as their own fudge, candy apples, and more. They even have cotton candy-flavored bubble tea.

IT'SUGAR (Greater Wildwood Chamber, Facebook) IT'SUGAR (Greater Wildwood Chamber, Facebook) loading...

3008 Boardwalk, SPACES 308, 310, Wildwood

If you’re visiting Wildwood this summer, be sure to stop in at It’Sugar. Their cotton candy is spun and the fluffy treat is a whimsical part of your Jersey Shore vacation. Available in a variety of colors and flavors, the cotton candy is the perfect indulgence for kids and adults.

“Grab a stick and let your taste buds dance in a sugary haze with It’Sugar’s cotton candy,” the website reads.

Have you ever tried Cotton Candy Freeze-Dried Delights? It’Sugar has them. This 2-ounce treat captures the essence of airy cotton candy, freeze-dried to a crispy perfection. It’s an It’Sugar exclusive.

Spinn Candy (Facebook) Spinn Candy (Facebook) loading...

44 Main Street, Chester

Spinn Candy has a bunch of locations. Working in their kitchen at home in Califon, New Jersey, Tim and Cindy Moran experimented until they found the right blend for their cotton candy treats. They opened a Spinn Candy production facility in Hackettstown in 2014, and in 2015, they opened a retail store on Main Street in Chester.

Spinn Candy’s gourmet cotton candy comes in more than 30 flavors including pineapple, peach, mango, salt water taffy, raspberry cheesecake, creamsicle, rose, and cherry chocolate. They even have alcohol-flavored cotton candy such as white champagne, pink champagne, Irish Crème, pina colada, whiskey, margarita, strawberry daiquiri, rum, brandy, merlot, and bourbon.

Every order is blended fresh and is 100% allergen-free. Your best bet is to order on the website.

The Sweet Stop The Sweet Stop loading...

Hightstown

“Home of the Monster Cotton Candy”

While they don’t have a storefront yet, The Sweet Stop truck out of Hightstown mainly does events, street fairs, and made-to-order party favors.

The Sweet Stop offers the biggest freshly spun cotton candy stick in the state at, get this, 3 feet long!!

Yes. You read that right. A 3-foot-long cotton candy stick. They sell for $15 and it’s enough cotton candy to feed four people.

They mainly do pink vanilla and blue raspberry flavors, but for special orders, The Sweet Stop can do other flavors including root beer, watermelon, champagne, jalapeno, pina colada, birthday cake, banana, marshmallow, maple bourbon, and bacon.

Enjoy all the sweets in New Jersey this summer!

