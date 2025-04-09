New Jersey summer concert schedule at MetLife and PNC Bank Arts Center

New Jersey summer concert schedule at MetLife and PNC Bank Arts Center

(Photo: Business Wire) / Canva / TSM Illustration / Google Maps

The two best places to see major concerts in New Jersey are, in my opinion, PNC Bank Arts Center and MetLife Stadium.

PNC Bank Arts Center being an open-air amphitheater, lends itself to a perfect summer vibe. The same for MetLife Stadium even if larger and a bit less intimate.

It’s always an exciting time when summer concert schedules are released. We have all the info you need below. So now it’s just a matter of fighting off those secondary market bots to score cheap tickets. Good luck!

MORE:  Brookdale alum to play Steven Van Zandt in Springsteen movie

PNC Bank Arts Center

Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, May 17

AP
loading...

Luke Bryan’s “Country Song Came On Tour,” May 30

George Walker IV/Invision/AP
loading...

Dave Matthews Band, June 3

AP
loading...

Halsey: For My Last Trick, June 6

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
loading...

Simple Minds, June 11

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
loading...

Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour, June 13

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

The Beach Boys, June 14

AP
loading...

Stick Figure: Island Holiday Summer Tour, June 20

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Counting Crows and Gaslight Anthem, June 28

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour, July 10

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
loading...

Kidz Bop Live: Certified Bop Tour, July 12

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
loading...

Styx and Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, July 20

Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
loading...

Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide, July 22

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
loading...

Summer of Loud with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, July 24

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Toto, Men At Work and Christopher Cross, July 25

AP
loading...

Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve, July 26

AP
loading...

Pantera, July 31

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
loading...

Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 1

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
loading...

The Offspring, Aug. 2

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 7

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
loading...

Volbeat, Aug. 10

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Dierks Bentley: Broken Branches Tour, Aug. 15

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Steve Miller Band, Aug. 26

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 29

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
loading...

James Taylor, Aug. 30

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” with Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Sept. 13

AP
loading...

MetLife Stadium

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, May 8, 9

AP
loading...

Shakira, May 15, 16

AP
loading...

Beyonce, May 22, 24, 25, 28, 29

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
loading...

The Weeknd, June 5, 6 ,7

AP
loading...

Zach Bryan, July 18, 19, 20

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 8

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
loading...

My Chemical Romance, Aug. 9

AP
loading...

Jonas Brothers, Aug. 10

Scott Roth/Invision/AP
loading...

Chris Brown, Aug. 12, 13

Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
loading...

System of a Down and Korn, Aug. 27, 28

AP
loading...

Oasis, Aug. 31, Sept. 1

AP
loading...

There’s something for every musical taste all summer long. Get those tickets now and hope for good weather!

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more

It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

Categories: Deminski & Moore, Entertainment, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM