New Jersey summer concert schedule at MetLife and PNC Bank Arts Center

The two best places to see major concerts in New Jersey are, in my opinion, PNC Bank Arts Center and MetLife Stadium.

PNC Bank Arts Center being an open-air amphitheater, lends itself to a perfect summer vibe. The same for MetLife Stadium even if larger and a bit less intimate.

It’s always an exciting time when summer concert schedules are released. We have all the info you need below. So now it’s just a matter of fighting off those secondary market bots to score cheap tickets. Good luck!

PNC Bank Arts Center

Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, May 17

Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, May 17

Luke Bryan’s “Country Song Came On Tour,” May 30

Luke Bryan's "Country Song Came On Tour," May 30

Dave Matthews Band, June 3

Dave Matthews Band, June 3

Halsey: For My Last Trick, June 6

Halsey: For My Last Trick, June 6

Simple Minds, June 11

Simple Minds, June 11

Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour, June 13

Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour, June 13

The Beach Boys, June 14

The Beach Boys, June 14

Stick Figure: Island Holiday Summer Tour, June 20

Stick Figure: Island Holiday Summer Tour, June 20

Counting Crows and Gaslight Anthem, June 28

Counting Crows and Gaslight Anthem, June 28

Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour, July 10

Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour, July 10

Kidz Bop Live: Certified Bop Tour, July 12

Kidz Bop Live: Certified Bop Tour, July 12

Styx and Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, July 20

Styx and Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, July 20

Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide, July 22

Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide, July 22

Summer of Loud with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, July 24

Summer of Loud with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, July 24

Toto, Men At Work and Christopher Cross, July 25

Toto, Men At Work and Christopher Cross, July 25

Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve, July 26

AP AP loading...

Pantera, July 31

Pantera, July 31

Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 1

Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 1

The Offspring, Aug. 2

The Offspring, Aug. 2

The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 7

The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 7

Volbeat, Aug. 10

Volbeat, Aug. 10

Dierks Bentley: Broken Branches Tour, Aug. 15

Dierks Bentley: Broken Branches Tour, Aug. 15

Steve Miller Band, Aug. 26

Steve Miller Band, Aug. 26

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 29

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 29

James Taylor, Aug. 30

James Taylor, Aug. 30

Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” with Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Sept. 13

Philanthropy-FireAid-Benefits AP loading...

MetLife Stadium

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, May 8, 9

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, May 8, 9

Shakira, May 15, 16

Shakira, May 15, 16

Beyonce, May 22, 24, 25, 28, 29

Beyonce, May 22, 24, 25, 28, 29

The Weeknd, June 5, 6 ,7

The Weeknd, June 5, 6 ,7

Zach Bryan, July 18, 19, 20

Zach Bryan, July 18, 19, 20

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 8

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 8

My Chemical Romance, Aug. 9

My Chemical Romance, Aug. 9

Jonas Brothers, Aug. 10

Jonas Brothers, Aug. 10

Chris Brown, Aug. 12, 13

Chris Brown, Aug. 12, 13

System of a Down and Korn, Aug. 27, 28

System of a Down and Korn, Aug. 27, 28

Oasis, Aug. 31, Sept. 1

Oasis, Aug. 31, Sept. 1

There’s something for every musical taste all summer long. Get those tickets now and hope for good weather!

