New Jersey summer concert schedule at MetLife and PNC Bank Arts Center
The two best places to see major concerts in New Jersey are, in my opinion, PNC Bank Arts Center and MetLife Stadium.
PNC Bank Arts Center being an open-air amphitheater, lends itself to a perfect summer vibe. The same for MetLife Stadium even if larger and a bit less intimate.
It’s always an exciting time when summer concert schedules are released. We have all the info you need below. So now it’s just a matter of fighting off those secondary market bots to score cheap tickets. Good luck!
PNC Bank Arts Center
Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, May 17
Luke Bryan’s “Country Song Came On Tour,” May 30
Dave Matthews Band, June 3
Halsey: For My Last Trick, June 6
Simple Minds, June 11
Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour, June 13
The Beach Boys, June 14
Stick Figure: Island Holiday Summer Tour, June 20
Counting Crows and Gaslight Anthem, June 28
Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour, July 10
Kidz Bop Live: Certified Bop Tour, July 12
Styx and Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, July 20
Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide, July 22
Summer of Loud with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, July 24
Toto, Men At Work and Christopher Cross, July 25
Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve, July 26
Pantera, July 31
Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 1
The Offspring, Aug. 2
The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 7
Volbeat, Aug. 10
Dierks Bentley: Broken Branches Tour, Aug. 15
Steve Miller Band, Aug. 26
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 29
James Taylor, Aug. 30
Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” with Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Sept. 13
MetLife Stadium
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, May 8, 9
Shakira, May 15, 16
Beyonce, May 22, 24, 25, 28, 29
The Weeknd, June 5, 6 ,7
Zach Bryan, July 18, 19, 20
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 8
My Chemical Romance, Aug. 9
Jonas Brothers, Aug. 10
Chris Brown, Aug. 12, 13
System of a Down and Korn, Aug. 27, 28
Oasis, Aug. 31, Sept. 1
There’s something for every musical taste all summer long. Get those tickets now and hope for good weather!
