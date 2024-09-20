4 busted in $1 million car theft ring across many NJ towns

🚗 Union County Prosecutor's Office busts up an auto theft ring

Two juveniles and two adults were arrested and charged with participating in a $1 million stolen car ring that spanned 16 municipalities over four months, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The four were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The four-month investigation involved investigators from Union and Essex counties, Newark, Roselle, Cranford, Jersey City, Woodbridge, Verona, Englewood, Montville, and Cedar Grove

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old from Newark and a 17-year-old from Jersey City would use stolen Kia, Honda, and Hyundai vehicles to look for high-end luxury vehicles like BMWs, Mercedes, Range Rovers, and Audis.

When they zeroed in on the cars they wanted, they would target homes to look for the keys or the key fobs, prosecutors said.

Once they got the vehicles, they would contact the two adults and they would direct the teens to purchasers.

Investigators said nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles were taken by the defendants.

The thefts occurred in Union, Roselle, Garwood, Kenilworth, Cranford, Hoboken, Jersey City, Maplewood, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Montville, Fair Lawn, Woodbridge, Irvington, Montclair, and Newark.

Tikeem Shearin, 18, and Carlos Espinal, 19, both of Newark, were charged with first-degree promotion of organized street crime, second-degree leader of an auto theft trafficking network, and second-degree conspiracy to commit auto theft.

Shearin was also charged with 10 counts of second and third-degree receiving stolen motor vehicles and 9 counts of second and third-degree fencing stolen motor vehicles.

Espinal was slapped with an additional 7 counts of second and third-degree receiving stolen vehicles, and five counts of second and third-degree fencing stolen motor vehicles.

Both are being held in the Essex County Jail.

The two juveniles were charged with burglary, criminal attempt for burglary, conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles and to fence stolen motor vehicles, possession of stolen motor vehicles, and, participating in an auto theft trafficking network.

“The arrests of these four individuals marks a significant step in dismantling a sophisticated car theft ring that has been operating throughout New Jersey. The operation was a testament to the exceptional collaboration between law enforcement agencies spanning six counties,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

He also expressed his gratitude to all the participating local and county police agencies for their teamwork, resulting in the arrests.

As the investigation continues, additional charges are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call 908-527-4500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by phone at 908-654-8477 or online at www.uctip.org. Tips that result in an arrest and an indictment may be eligible for a $10,000 reward from the Union County Crime Stoppers.

