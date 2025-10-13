New Jersey sports fans hit rock bottom

It’s been a rough week for sports fans across North, Central, and South Jersey.

Well — unless you’re a Giants fan, in which case that unexpected win over the Eagles Thursday night probably made your week.

But for the rest of us? Yikes.

Eagles’ losing streak, Phillies heartbreak, and Penn State chaos

The Eagles have now dropped two straight. The Jets? Lost again. The Phillies’ "Red October" run ended in a brutal, embarrassing error. The Yankees got eliminated from their World Series chase. And Penn State? Another loss and they fired the coach!

Dark days, indeed, for millions of sports fans in our region.

Raised on Philly sports — and feeling the pain

I grew up in Mays Landing, and like most folks down there, we followed the Philly teams. Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, Sixers — I’ve been watching them all for as long as I can remember. Back in the day, it was with my dad, family, and friends. Now, my wife and I never miss a Birds game. I’ve even worked at two sports radio stations. Sports have been a big part of my life.

So yeah — I’ve been a die-hard fan for a long time.

Escaping to the Endless Mountains of PA: A break from the sports heartbreak

But this past weekend? It was a welcome break from all that sports-induced emotional chaos.

After both the Phillies and Eagles played (and lost) in humiliating fashion Thursday night, my wife and I headed to the Pennsylvania mountains — a trip we’d planned already — for some much-needed nature therapy. We hiked, hit up a fall festival, read books, worked on puzzles, played games, and had a drink at a mountaintop bar. It was peaceful. It was beautiful. It was sport-free.

And let me tell you — I feel so much better this morning.

Why sports fans should protect their mental health

Don’t get me wrong — watching sports is exciting. When your team’s hot, it’s electrifying. But when they fall apart (especially spectacularly, as we saw this week), it can seriously mess with your mood. Stress. Anxiety. Frustration. Even depression.

Mental health professionals will tell you: if sports are affecting your mental well-being, it’s okay to take a break. Step back. Don’t let a loss ruin your day — or your relationships.

For me, this little "vacation from sports" out in the woods did wonders. I'm not a mental health expert, but I highly recommend it.

Now, bring on the next game.

Go Birds.