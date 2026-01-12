I am sure by now you have heard New Jersey just took a major step to limit smartphones in schools — requiring every public school to adopt policies that keep phones tucked away during the school day beginning in 2026–27. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law in the final days of his term, saying educators reported more focus, less anxiety and real social interaction in districts that had already tried phone bans.

As a parent, a broadcaster, and someone who can’t ever seem to leave my phone alone — even when I’m trying to enjoy dinner with family — this law makes a whole lot of sense to me.

Why New Jersey is banning phones in classrooms

Let me be honest: I know firsthand how distracting phones can be. If I’m with friends or my kids and I want to be in the moment, I’ll literally leave my phone in another room because I know how easy it is to slip into scrolling, texting, scrolling again. You don’t even realize you’re not really there until you snap out of it.

Teenagers are no different — and sometimes worse. In online discussions about the ban, some students say parents should still be reachable or phones should be allowed during breaks. But others — and plenty of adults — agree it’s overdue. One commenter wrote that phones in school cause “issues… lack of paying attention… things media literacy and focus are at an all‑time low.”

The impact of phones on learning and focus

Honestly, that rings true. When you walk into a classroom and half the kids are sneak‑texting or watching TikTok clips under their desks, it’s hard to think that’s contributing to learning. The reality is phones are designed to capture our attention — with infinite feeds, alerts, videos, games, and social media pulling kids out of the moment and into distraction.

Now, I’m not naive. Kids still need ways to contact parents in emergencies, and the law allows for exceptions like that or documented medical needs. But for the typical school day? I think we’ve just given kids a fighting chance to focus on learning and connecting face‑to‑face with classmates.

What classrooms could look like without phones

Imagine classrooms where students actually look up at teachers instead of down at screens. Imagine hallways filled with real conversation — laughing, chatting, connecting in ways no comment section ever can. Early evidence from schools that have already tried phone limits shows fewer discipline issues and more engagement when the devices are tucked away.

This isn’t about being anti‑technology — it’s about prioritizing presence over distraction, learning over likes. In the long run, I genuinely believe students will be smarter, friendlier, and better equipped to relate to one another because they will be practicing real social skills in real environments, not just reacting to a notification.

The challenges ahead — and why it’s worth it

There will undoubtedly be bumps — parents used to checking in might worry, and students may grumble (as some already have online). But we’ve already seen how easy it is for adults to step away from phones when we want to be present with the people we love. If we can do it, why not give kids that same opportunity while they’re in school?

So here’s to bell‑to‑bell focus. Maybe it’s not perfect. But given how pervasive phones have become, this might just be one of the best things we can do right now for education in New Jersey now, and for our kids socially in the future.