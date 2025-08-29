🔴 Many school bus companies aren't providing proof that their drivers are qualified

🔴 Hundreds didn't submit safety papers for the 2023-2024 school year

🔴 Only one-third of New Jersey counties didn't have problems

School bus drivers throughout New Jersey who are responsible for safely getting students to and from schools each day may have criminal records or fall short of state standards.

That's according to an unsettling new report from the state Comptroller's Office.

It said 109 school bus companies in 14 New Jersey counties didn't provide proof their drivers were qualified before the start of the last school year, as required by state law.

That's a decrease from around 300 companies that failed to submit documents before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

While it's an improvement, Acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh says it's not enough.

Walsh outlined the issues in a letter to Kevin Dehmer, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Education.

According to the comptroller's office, school bus companies must give reports on the qualifications of their drivers to county superintendents each year.

These reports need to include, for each driver: a criminal background check; proof of a commercial driver's license; a check for violations related to drugs and alcohol; a valid Social Security number; fingerprints; and proof of training.

Only seven New Jersey counties had full compliance by the start of the 2023-2024 school year, including Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Salem, and Warren counties.

These New Jersey counties have school bus company problems

Essex County had the most violations, with 20 school bus companies that were not in compliance. There are 22 public school districts in the county.

Tied for second place were Hudson County and Ocean County, with 17 school bus companies each. They are followed by Bergen County with 14 companies in violation, and Passaic County with 13.

Other counties with issues, in alphabetical order, are below:

🔴 Camden County (2 companies)

🔴 Cumberland County (2 companies)

🔴 Gloucester County (3 companies)

🔴 Mercer County (4 companies)

🔴 Middlesex County (8 companies)

🔴 Morris County (2 companies)

🔴 Somerset County (3 companies)

🔴 Sussex County (1 company)

🔴 Union County (3 companies)

The report did not provide the names of the school bus companies that did not submit the required documents.

In a statement to NJ.com, a Department of Education spokesperson said the agency is committed to providing safe and efficient transportation to students.

“To that end, the Department continues to refine processes for the Annual Certification of School Bus Drivers and School Bus Aides to make them more effective and efficient," they said.

