From Jersey Mike’s to Wawa hoagies to mom-and-pop delis, it’s no secret New Jersey loves its sandwiches.

Sandwich Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash

Monday was National Sandwich Day

(And I apologize for not buying you an Italian) So researchers at Maine Lobster Now crunched some numbers. They ranked states by sandwich joints per 100,000 population to see which states are the most sammie-obsessed, so to speak.

Turns out New Jersey is in the top 10. With an average 71.71 sandwich shops per 100k population, we rank No. 8 in the nation. Who loves sandwiches most? New York was #1. Whatever. Our pizza is better. Who doesn’t seem so interested in a good ham on rye? Mississippi. They ranked No. 50. Hmm, would possum on rye bring them around?

Sandwich Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

Sandwich of choice

They also looked at Google Trends to determine each state’s favorite sandwich. For example, Mississippi’s is actually a chicken sandwich. South Carolina’s is a Reuben. Kentucky’s is a bologna sandwich. (Really, Kentucky?)

Do I even have to tell you what New Jersey’s favorite sandwich is? Or is it that obvious?

If you haven’t already guessed...

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

It’s a pork roll egg and cheese.

The study was too national to get into the specific debate about whether it’s properly called pork roll or Taylor ham. (Hint: Taylor ham doesn’t exist. It’s Taylor pork roll.) Or whether it should be called a sub or a hoagie.

By the way, in Massachusetts, their favorite sandwich, according to a press release on this study, is a Fluffernutter. Between that and their Red Sox, what the hell is wrong with these people?