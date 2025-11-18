⚖️ Trump administration revives legal push against sanctuary policies in four major N.J. cities

️📃 Local leaders say they’re simply following state law — and protecting community trust

⚖️ A federal judge will decide whether the case proceeds

Trump administration renews fight against N.J. sanctuary rules in court

⚖️ Federal push to override New Jersey sanctuary limits

The Trump administration is pressing a federal judge to keep alive its challenge to sanctuary policies in four New Jersey cities, arguing local rules in Hoboken, Newark, Jersey City and Paterson unlawfully block federal immigration enforcement. In a new filing, government lawyers claimed the policies “afford ‘sanctuary’ to criminal illegal aliens,” and should be struck down as preempted by federal law.

The latest filings in these cases were reviewed by New Jersey Monitor.

The move marks the latest escalation in Washington’s long-running effort to compel state and local authorities to cooperate with federal civil immigration enforcement.

📃 Cities say they’re simply following state law

Attorneys for the four cities pushed back forcefully, arguing the lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction. They say the cities cannot be blamed for limits set by New Jersey’s statewide Immigrant Trust Directive, which was upheld by a federal appeals court in 2021.

“Even if this court enjoined the city’s policy, Paterson would still be bound by the New Jersey attorney general’s Immigrant Trust Directive,” lawyers for Paterson wrote, stressing that cooperation with ICE detainers is voluntary under federal law.

⚖️ Clashing interpretations of detainer rules

Administration attorneys claim local policies impose stricter limits than the state directive, particularly by declining to honor ICE administrative warrants. City officials counter that they fully comply when judicial warrants are issued and that their rules regulate only their own workers—not federal agencies.

⚖️ Judge to decide case’s fate without a hearing

Judge Evelyn Padin will rule on the motions to dismiss solely on written briefs, with no oral arguments scheduled, leaving the future of the federal challenge uncertain.

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

PHOTOS: Trump's military parade rolls through Washington, D.C. The grand military parade that President Donald Trump wanted for eight years barreled down Constitution Avenue in Washington with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute. The celebration played out against the counterpoint of protesters around the country who decried the U.S. leader as a dictator and would-be king. The Republican president, on his 79th birthday, sat under a special viewing stand constructed south of the White House to watch the display of American military might. — The Associated Press Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom