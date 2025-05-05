We have a ton of road warriors in the Garden State. Whether it’s driving for your job or driving for pleasure, we spend plenty of time behind the wheel.

Considering the amount of time on the road, we have to occasionally stop to… well… go.

Where is the best public bathroom in NJ?

Before you think I’m a weirdo for bringing this up, allow me to explain.

'When ya gotta go, ya gotta go' — Ian Malcolm, Jurassic Park

It might be an unusual thing to talk about but I feel like we all have a public bathroom that we’re at least a little partial to.

For instance, as long as I can remember, I’ve gone up to Massachusetts almost every August for a family reunion.

Without fail, we always stop on the way at the Connecticut Welcome Center and it is low-key like visiting an old friend each time.

Wouldn’t you know it, that was just voted the best in Connecticut according to a recent study! But where in New Jersey are the best public restrooms?

According to American River Wellness, the best bathroom in the Garden State is the Clara Barton Service Area, located off NJ Turnpike southbound Exit 1.

Clara Barton Service Area

Down by the Delaware Memorial Bridge, Clara Barton’s namesake stop delivers reliably clean bathrooms, easy-on/easy-off access, and that classic rest area vibe that just screams ‘road trip tradition.’ Quiet, efficient, and a great place to refuel before crossing into Delaware.

The study also noted the Vince Lombardi Service Area (I-95/ NJ Turnpike, Ridgefield) and the Thomas Edison Service Area (Garden State Parkway, Woodbridge) as being pleasantly clean and well-stocked with food options.

American River Wellness surveyed thousands of drivers and truckers across the U.S. to identify the places with “peaceful rest areas, healthier food options, green spaces, and inviting welcome centers that turn a quick stop into a moment of genuine rest and rejuvenation.”

So next time you’re traveling throughout our great state, you might want to choose one of these spots over the empty Gatorade bottle in your backseat.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

