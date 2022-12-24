New Jersey restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Sometimes you just don’t want to cook. I get it. Let’s let you off the hook on something, Thanksgiving is a cooking holiday, not Christmas. I give you full permission to kick back, relax and enjoy. These are the restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or both.

I know that some people are worried about making someone work on a big holiday like this but as a former server, I can tell you we always had a system in place where those who did not celebrate the holiday or who wanted to work took over. If you did not want to work but had to you would usually first-cut and as long as you overtip on the big day, I think you can rest easy.

Benihana

Who’s ready for some Christmas sushi? Open Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas.

Bonefish Grill

I’m not a seafood girl but some of you love it, especially for Christmas Eve. This restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day so get your 7 fishes when you are supposed to!

Boston Market

Open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Open on Christmas Eve, some locations will be open on Christmas

Chili’s

Open on Christmas Eve until 6 pm so get your salsa early

Cracker Barrel

They are open Christmas Eve until 2 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Check their app because they all operate differently. Many will be open though.

IHOP

You can get your hotcakes on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Check your local location for hours.

Maggiano’s

Open Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day.

McDonald’s

Love love love their frappes! Mocha, keep the chocolate drizzle but skip the whip, OK, personal order aside it will vary by location but many will be open.

Olive Garden

Open until 8p.m. Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas.

Outback Steakhouse

Open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Starbucks

If you are nervous to be without your caffeine don’t worry, most likely your location will be open but just to be sure you can check on their app. Here is their store locator.

Happy "Holly Days"! You can read about even more locations from the original Fox 2 News story here.

Here are some other local favorites that you can enjoy the day after Christmas!

