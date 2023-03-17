Much like New Jersey 101.5, the New Jersey subreddit is a fun place to get all. types of opinions about the Garden State. This week, one user asked what would go on NJ currency if we had our own dollars bills and coins and as always, the community had great ideas.

Here are the Jersey icons and objects that your fellow Jerseyans think should go on our hypothetical currency.

$100 bill - Frank Sinatra

Maybe the backside of the bill could be a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a bagel?

$50 bill - Bruce Springsteen

The B side? An extremely greasy slice of pizza.

Bruce Springsteen- Marc Metcalfe, Getty Images Bruce Springsteen- Marc Metcalfe, Getty Images loading...

$20 bill - Meryl Streep

The opposite side would be a Mount Rushmore-esque sketch of Frankie Valli, Anne Hathaway, Ray Liotta, and Halsey. The greats of Jersey past and present.

$10 bill - Jon Bon Jovi

Fellow NJ artist Zach Braff would make a good backside of the 10, he did make a movie dedicated to the Garden State after all.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

$5 bill - Danny Devito

I know Philadelphia may want to claim him after his incredible role of Frank Reynolds, but he’s a Jersey guy through and through.

$1 bill - Whitney Houston

Whitney definitely deserves to be memorialized should we ever get our own NJ currency.

And weeeeeeeee will aaaaaalllwwaaayyysss love heeeerrrr!

AP AP loading...

Quarter - Joe Pesci

The tail end? James Gandolfini. This is a 25 cent coin you don’t want to mess with.

Dime - Bruce Willis

There’s a “Dime Hard” pun here somewhere and I’m going to find it.

Yippee Kay yay.

Bruce Willis Bruce Willis (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) loading...

Nickel - Jason Alexander

Star of stage and screen, Jason Alexander doesn’t get brought up often when it comes to Jersey celebs, but he has definitely earned this honor should it ever become a reality.

Penny - the original cast of the Jersey Shore

Granted, most of them aren’t from New Jersey, but they gave us an awful reputation for so long that they deserve a coin that is essentially worthless.

The tail end would be Chris Christie enjoying the beach after he shut them down for everyone else.

158582030 Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame