New Jersey residents think these images should go on Garden State currency
Much like New Jersey 101.5, the New Jersey subreddit is a fun place to get all. types of opinions about the Garden State. This week, one user asked what would go on NJ currency if we had our own dollars bills and coins and as always, the community had great ideas.
Here are the Jersey icons and objects that your fellow Jerseyans think should go on our hypothetical currency.
$100 bill - Frank Sinatra
Maybe the backside of the bill could be a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a bagel?
$50 bill - Bruce Springsteen
The B side? An extremely greasy slice of pizza.
$20 bill - Meryl Streep
The opposite side would be a Mount Rushmore-esque sketch of Frankie Valli, Anne Hathaway, Ray Liotta, and Halsey. The greats of Jersey past and present.
$10 bill - Jon Bon Jovi
Fellow NJ artist Zach Braff would make a good backside of the 10, he did make a movie dedicated to the Garden State after all.
$5 bill - Danny Devito
I know Philadelphia may want to claim him after his incredible role of Frank Reynolds, but he’s a Jersey guy through and through.
$1 bill - Whitney Houston
Whitney definitely deserves to be memorialized should we ever get our own NJ currency.
And weeeeeeeee will aaaaaalllwwaaayyysss love heeeerrrr!
Quarter - Joe Pesci
The tail end? James Gandolfini. This is a 25 cent coin you don’t want to mess with.
Dime - Bruce Willis
There’s a “Dime Hard” pun here somewhere and I’m going to find it.
Yippee Kay yay.
Nickel - Jason Alexander
Star of stage and screen, Jason Alexander doesn’t get brought up often when it comes to Jersey celebs, but he has definitely earned this honor should it ever become a reality.
Penny - the original cast of the Jersey Shore
Granted, most of them aren’t from New Jersey, but they gave us an awful reputation for so long that they deserve a coin that is essentially worthless.
The tail end would be Chris Christie enjoying the beach after he shut them down for everyone else.
